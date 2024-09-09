The North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) recently hosted its landmark event, the 19th Edition of the Celebrating North East India Festival, on Sept. 6 in Istanbul. This prestigious festival has played a crucial role in promoting North East India’s tourism, textiles and handicrafts for nearly two decades, continuing its tradition of showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage on a grand international stage.

Over the years, the festival has made a notable impact in renowned locations such as Washington, D.C. and Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, Italy. This year’s grand celebration took place at an Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality venue, marking a significant milestone as the first time the festival was hosted in Istanbul. The event was made possible through the collaboration of the Consulate General of India in Istanbul and received support from the Indian Ministry of Textiles and various state governments from North East India.

The evening began with a warm welcome for the guests, who were treated to a delectable array of Turkish delicacies. Among the highlights were lentil meatballs (mercimek köftesi) and stuffed grape leaves (sarma). This thoughtful introduction to Turkish cuisine was designed to complement the historic and traditional ambiance of the Feshane venue, providing a special culinary experience for guests who might not have been familiar with Turkish flavors.

Amid the culinary introduction, the event became a vibrant celebration of North East Indian culture. The audience was enthralled by traditional dances and songs that vividly showcased the region’s diverse cultural heritage. Each performance was a testament to the rich traditions and artistry of North East India, offering a glimpse into its vibrant cultural tapestry.

The highlight of the evening was an extraordinary fashion show that featured traditional and sustainable textiles from various Indian states. Eight esteemed fashion designers, each representing a different state, presented their collections. The garments, which included handwoven fabrics and luxurious silks, were a visual feast and reflected the unique cultural narratives of their respective states. The historic charm of the Feshane venue, combined with the modern yet traditional atmosphere of Artistanbul Feshane, provided a stunning backdrop that enhanced the allure of the fashion show.

The event was attended by a distinguished audience, including state ministers from India, senior government officials, consuls from Istanbul, university rectors, business leaders, representatives from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the deputy mayor of Kadıköy. Members of the Indian community and friends of India were also present, all contributing to the vibrant and inclusive atmosphere of the evening.

This festival has now been recorded as one of the largest recent gatherings related to India in Istanbul, successfully fostering closer human connections between India and Türkiye. It served as a remarkable celebration of the deep cultural ties between the two nations, creating a memorable and impactful experience for everyone involved.