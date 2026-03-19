Award season has always been fashion’s most theatrical stage, but this year’s red carpets felt particularly powerful. From the Brit Awards to the Oscars and BAFTAs, celebrities once again used fashion not just to impress, but to tell stories about identity, elegance and modern glamour.

One of the most striking observations this season was the return of timeless silhouettes. Structured gowns, sculpted corsetry and long dramatic trains dominated the red carpet. The era of “quiet luxury” continues to influence eveningwear, with many stars opting for refined tailoring, monochrome palettes and impeccable craftsmanship instead of overly experimental looks.

Black, unsurprisingly, was one of the evening’s strongest statements. Not as a safe choice, but as a symbol of confidence and power. Several actresses appeared in architectural black gowns that balanced simplicity with bold structure. These looks reminded us that elegance often lies in restraint.

At the same time, some stars embraced romantic femininity. Soft draping, sheer layers and delicate lace brought a poetic touch to the carpet. Flowing silhouettes and subtle transparency created movement and lightness, a refreshing contrast to the rigid tailoring seen elsewhere.

Another notable trend was the revival of old Hollywood glamour. Long gloves, sculptural jewelry,and perfectly styled hair echoed the golden age of cinema. It was a reminder that fashion constantly moves forward while borrowing from the past.

Yet what made this year’s red carpets particularly interesting was the balance between heritage and innovation. Designers experimented with modern fabrics, sustainability and unconventional textures while maintaining the essence of classic couture.

For those of us working in fashion, these red carpets are more than celebrity moments. They are a reflection of the industry’s evolving language – where craftsmanship, storytelling and cultural influence meet under the bright lights of global attention.

Because in the end, the red carpet is not only about who wore what.

It is about how fashion continues to shape the way we see power, beauty and identity.

Awards season once again brought together two of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious cultural events: the BAFTA Awards and the Brit Awards. While both red carpets celebrate creativity and celebrity, their fashion narratives tell two very different stories about style, personality, and the evolving language of fashion

The BAFTA red carpet remained a symbol of timeless elegance and classic glamour. Stars arrived in refined silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and understated sophistication. Figures such as Catherine, Princess of Wales embodied regal grace in flowing gowns, while actresses like Kate Hudson and Monica Bellucci reminded us that simplicity, impeccable tailoring and powerful color choices can create unforgettable red carpet moments. In menswear, actors such as Cillian Murphy proved that minimalism and perfectly cut suits still define modern elegance.

Kate Hudson

The off-the-shoulder design elegantly frames the neckline and shoulders, while the structured bodice creates a beautifully defined silhouette. The rich satin fabric enhances the intensity of the red color, giving the gown a luxurious, almost cinematic presence on the red carpet. Its clean lines and minimal detailing allow the dramatic color and impeccable tailoring to take center stage.

Kate Hudson poses on the red carpet during the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, U.K., Feb. 22, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Monica Belluci

The dress features a beautifully sculpted off-the-shoulder neckline that softly frames the décolletage, while the long sleeves add a sense of refined sophistication. The fitted silhouette flows gracefully into a subtle mermaid hem, enhancing the figure while maintaining a classic red-carpet presence. The simplicity of the gown is its true strength, clean lines and impeccable tailoring create a quietly powerful look.

Monica Bellucci poses for photographers upon arrival at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, U.K., Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo)

Cillian Murphy

The double-breasted jacket creates a structured, elegant silhouette, while the clean white shirt adds a crisp contrast to the all-black ensemble. The minimalist styling reflects Murphy’s signature red-carpet approach – refined, timeless and effortlessly confident. Instead of bold embellishments, the focus remains on precise tailoring and subtle details.

In contrast, the BRIT Awards embraced a more playful and experimental fashion spirit. The music industry’s biggest night is known for its fearless style choices, where fashion becomes a form of performance. Artists like Rosalía appeared in dramatic couture pieces that blurred the line between art and clothing, while performers such as Dua Lipa delivered bold stage-ready looks that combined sensuality, glamour and attitude. Meanwhile, Harry Styles continued to redefine modern menswear with relaxed tailoring and vintage-inspired elegance.

Rosalia

The outfit, created by Chanel, embraces dramatic texture through layers of soft white feathers that create a cloud-like silhouette around the shoulders and skirt. The cropped top reveals the midriff, adding a contemporary and slightly rebellious edge to the otherwise romantic design. Paired with a structured belt and darker lower elements, the look balances delicacy with strength.

Harry Styles

The black double-breasted pinstripe suit offers a refined yet slightly unconventional silhouette. The soft structure of the jacket, paired with wide-leg trousers, gives the ensemble a relaxed attitude rather than the rigid formality typically associated with traditional menswear. Subtle vertical stripes elongate the figure, while the pale shirt and neatly tied tie introduce a polished contrast against the dark suit.

British singer Harry Styles poses on the red carpet during the 2026 BRIT Awards ceremony at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, U.K., Feb. 28, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Dua Lipa

Wearing a sleek black halter mini dress embellished with subtle sparkle, the silhouette was both bold and elegant. The deep plunge neckline and open shoulders created a dramatic stage presence, while the fitted shape highlighted a confident, modern femininity. Paired with fishnet tights, the styling leaned into a slightly edgy, rock-inspired aesthetic that suits Dua Lipa’s performance persona.

At the BAFTA Awards red carpet, Catherine, Princess of Wales once again embodied timeless royal elegance. She appeared in a soft, flowing gown in a delicate blush tone, featuring a draped neckline and a cinched waist that gracefully highlighted the silhouette. The airy layers of chiffon created a romantic movement as she walked, reinforcing her signature refined and understated style.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, together with arrive with Jane Millichip, CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa arrive at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, Feb. 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Accompanying her, Prince William opted for classic sophistication in a deep burgundy velvet tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and a bow tie. The rich texture of velvet added depth and modern flair to an otherwise traditional evening look.

Together, the couple presented a harmonious red carpet appearance, effortlessly blending regal grace with contemporary elegance, perfectly suited to the prestige of the BAFTA ceremony. The two events beautifully illustrate fashion’s dual identity. BAFTA celebrates heritage, craftsmanship and timeless refinement, while the BRIT Awards highlight individuality, experimentation and bold self-expression. One honors cinematic elegance; the other embraces the fearless spirit of music culture. Yet both remind us that the red carpet remains one of fashion’s most powerful stages – where style becomes storytelling.