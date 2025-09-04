One of Türkiye’s largest export items is undoubtedly textiles and fashion. Particularly in Istanbul, various fairs and events are held throughout the year dedicated to this sector. Among the most significant was the recent Istanbul Fashion Connection (IFCO), organized by the Istanbul Apparel Exporters' Association (IHKIB). Bringing together textile manufacturers, retail companies and fashion designers buyers from around the world, the fair is Europe’s largest ready-to-wear event. We met with Nejdet Ayaydın, IHKIB board member and chairman of the Events Committee, at the eighth edition of the fair, which took place from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22 at the Istanbul Fair Center.

Türkiye’s strength in ready-to-wear

The fair saw a highly ambitious participation. At the opening, Deputy Trade Minister Özgür Volkan Ağar highlighted key points, stating that the event helped showcase the Turkish ready-to-wear and apparel sector’s production strength, design capabilities and trade vision to the entire world. When asked about this, Ayaydın responded, “As Deputy Minister Ağar mentioned, ready-to-wear has always played a pioneering role in Türkiye’s export journey. Since the 1980s, this sector has been the strongest driver of export-led growth. While providing employment to millions, it has also transformed Türkiye into a reliable production hub in global markets."

"Today, the strength of our sector comes not only from production capacity but also from speed, flexibility, quality, design philosophy and our focus on sustainability. IFCO is one of the most valuable platforms where we can demonstrate these strengths to the world. The post-pandemic shifts have highlighted Türkiye as a reliable and creative business partner. IFCO has become a very special platform where we can share both our experience and future vision with international buyers," he said.

Ayaydın continued, “Indeed, the 1980s were a turning point for Türkiye. From that period on, we adopted an export-driven growth model, with the textile and ready-to-wear sectors leading this transformation. These sectors became fundamental pillars of our economy due to their high employment capacity, contribution to the foreign trade balance, ability to generate foreign currency inflows, and rapid scalability of production. Ready-to-wear and textiles have not only been about production but have also continuously increased export volumes, strengthening Türkiye’s strategic position in global supply chains. Their share in female employment, their role in driving SMEs and their support of a broad ecosystem including ancillary industries further amplify the sector’s economic impact. This journey, which now provides income to millions, has taught us the importance of maintaining competitiveness, resilience against crises and creating added value through innovative production.”

Focusing on IFCO specifically, Ayaydın expressed that despite being held in the summer season, the fair was very successful. “This year, about 20,000 professional visitors from over 100 countries attended IFCO. We saw a 22% increase in foreign visitors compared to last year. While numbers are important, the real difference was the quality of these visitors. Buyers who came to Istanbul were not there to see products; they came to make deals directly. Most of our participating companies signed new business connections during the fair. IFCO today is not just a fair that boosts export figures; it is also a stage showcasing the creative face of Turkish design to the world," he said.

"Alongside our rapid production capabilities, our design skills, sustainability awareness and aesthetic vision also stand out. Speaking in numbers, the commercial impact brought by over 20,000 visitors is significant, but the true value lies in reinforcing the position of Turkish brands as reliable and creative partners in the international fashion ecosystem,” he added.

Creative showcase within IFCO

As a fashion writer, what caught my attention most at the fair was The Core platform, reminiscent of a fashion week concept. When I asked Nejdet Ayaydın about The Core, noting that 24 designers presented not a sales-focused but rather a pleasant exhibition area, he explained, “The Core was one of the most special parts of the fair because here, beyond production, the language of design spoke."

"Twenty-four designers presented their collections not merely as products but as a whole – with stories, emotions and aesthetic expression. This approach powerfully reflected the depth and creativity of Turkish fashion to international visitors. The Core was a space reminding us that Türkiye is carving out a distinct place on the international fashion stage not only through production capacity but also through its unique perspective and cultural richness," he said.