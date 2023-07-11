Coffee is a beverage obtained from the beans of the coffee tree and is usually consumed after being brewed in hot water. The tree grows in tropical climates and has many different species around the world.

Coffee beans are contained within ripe coffee fruits. After these fruits are collected, the seeds are subjected to various processes. These processes include removing the skin of the fruit, washing the seeds and drying and roasting them. The roasting process allows the aroma and flavor of the beans to emerge.

Coffee is brewed by grinding the beans and soaking them in hot water. Brewing methods include filter coffee, espresso, French press and Turkish coffee. Each method provides a different flavor profile and brewing time.

Coffee contains many components. One of its most important components is caffeine. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, providing alertness, attention and focus. In addition, coffee contains antioxidants, vitamins (B2, B3, B5), minerals (potassium, magnesium), and other bioactive components. Research shows that coffee may reduce the risk of certain diseases and provide some health benefits.

Coffee has become an indispensable beverage for many people today. Coffee is the first choice of many to wake up in the morning or to store energy during the day and it enjoys great popularity around the world.

Coffee gained popularity in Yemen in the 15th century. Coffee trees grown in Yemen spread to Mecca and Medina through Arab traders and were in great demand there. The energizing effect and alertness of coffee have made it an ideal beverage to be consumed while performing Islamic prayers.

Coffee spread to Europe in the 17th century, attracting much attention. Venice was the first entry point for coffee to Europe. Coffee houses and shops have started to play an important role in social life. Coffee houses became places where people come together, chat, share news and exchange ideas. Coffee spread rapidly in Europe, gaining popularity quickly and a wide coffee culture was formed.

Today, the importance and popularity of coffee is higher than ever before. Coffee is an indispensable beverage for many people to start the day. A cup of coffee after waking up provides energy and alertness. Caffeine in coffee stimulates the central nervous system and improves attention, focus and concentration. For this reason, many people consume coffee to increase work performance or to support mental activities.

Coffee is also a source of pleasure and enjoyment. Coffee beans have a variety of flavors due to their different profiles and qualities in other regions. Today, many people go to specialty coffee shops, try coffee varieties and taste coffee from different parts of the world. Coffee culture enriches gastronomic experiences by allowing people to discover different aromas and flavors.

However, some health issues related to coffee consumption should also be considered. Coffee contains high amounts of caffeine and can cause sleep problems, anxiety or digestive problems for some people when consumed in excess. Since each individual's caffeine tolerance is different, individuals should be careful about consuming the right amount of coffee for their bodies.

Coffee is hugely popular around the world and has become a part of their daily routine for many.

However, everyone's tolerance for coffee is different, and some people may experience insomnia, irritability or digestive problems due to caffeine when consumed in excess. Therefore, it is important to be balanced in coffee consumption and to follow your own body signals.

After talking so much about coffee, let me leave you with some cold coffee recipes you can consume on these hot summer days that you will not regret trying!

The servings are for one person, but you can increase it as much as you want; also, chill your coffees and follow the recipes.

Peanut butter coffee

200 milliliters of strong filter coffee

10 grams of peanut butter

Sugar, optional

Some ice cubes

Blend them all and enjoy your smooth and aromatic coffee.

Coffee with almond milk

200 milliliters of almond milk

One full spoonful of granulated coffee or two shots of espresso

Sugar, optional

If you use granulated coffee while serving, I recommend dissolving it in very little hot water. Mix everything and it's ready! Enjoy the taste of the wonderful harmony of almond flavor and coffee.

White chocolate coffee

150 milliliters of strong filter coffee

1 tablespoon of cream

50 milliliters of milk

30 grams of melted white chocolate

Sugar, optional

Enough ice to fill the glass

Fill the glass with ice first; add coffee, milk, cream and chocolate in that order, mix gently and your ice-cold coffee is ready.

Coconut coffee

200 milliliters of filter coffee

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

50 milliliters of coconut milk

A glass of ice chips

Run all the ingredients through the blender and your smoothie-like coffee is ready. You can sprinkle coconut pieces lightly on it and prepare an even more exotic service.

Rich chocolate coffee

200 milliliters of filter coffee

20 grams of melted dark chocolate

20 grams of melted milk chocolate

1 scoop of chocolate hazelnut cream

100 milliliters of milk

For the topping, whipped cream and chocolate chips or chocolate sauce

Ice chips

Mix the melted chocolates and your coffee while your coffee is hot, pour the hazelnut cream into your glass, run your ice pieces, milk and coffee through the blender and serve by garnishing it. Enjoy!