Yes, the saying usually refers to an "apple" but today we are talking about figs. The fig has a special place in the Turkish language and cuisine. While there are many sayings making reference to the fruit, here are three that may tickle the fancy of those interested in the Turkish language.

Incir çekirdeğini doldurmaz

If you have ever eaten a fig you'll be familiar with the crunchy seeds of the fruit. The saying literally translates to "(the thing) is so tiny it wouldn't fill a fig's seed," meaning that the situation is very small or insignificant (like getting the annoying seeds stuck between your teeth).

Ocağına incir ağacı dikmek

The phrase translates to “planting a fig tree at (someone’s) hearth.” The legend goes that the fig tree sucks all the nutrients from the soil in which it is planted, making it hard for anything else to grow in its vicinity. So this saying is deployed when someone or something tries to ruin someone else in a given situation.

Darı unundan baklava, incir ağacından oklava olmaz

This phrase comes in handy in situations where somebody is trying to solve a problem outside of their capabilities, for example when your husband insists on doing the plumbing when it would be more practical to call a professional. It literally translates to, “Baklava can’t be made of millet flour, a rolling pin can’t be made from a fig tree,” meaning that for every given job there is a tool and/or person to do it.

But are figs good for you?

Short answer: yes. According to Dr. Halit Yerebakan, figs are high in minerals and soluble fiber content, making them quite popular around the world. Some of the minerals it boasts are potassium, which Yerekaban says helps regulate blood pressure, and magnesium. Figs contain 2,900 calories per kilogram and have a high fiber content, making them the perfect snack for those wanting to lose weight.

A squishy fruit

Figs are a delicate fruit and are usually dried or preserved as jams so they can be consumed all year round. Turkey is the biggest dried fig producer in the world and the Aegean region is known for the fruit.