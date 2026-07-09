The official gala dinner hosted for leaders attending the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit at the Presidential Complex featured a menu curated by two-Michelin-starred Turkish chef Fatih Tutak, showcasing Türkiye’s culinary heritage.

The traditional Turkish dish çiğ köfte is served during the 36th NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, June 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

According to a statement, the dinner, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was attended by leaders of NATO’s 32 member states, invited heads of state and senior delegations.

Tutak, whose career has focused on promoting Turkish cuisine internationally, said it was an honor to represent Türkiye’s rich culinary tradition at such a high-profile event.

Traditional Turkish dishes are served at the 36th NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, June 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

"It was a great honor for us to represent Turkish cuisine at such a special table. Through this menu, we wanted to present products from different regions of Türkiye, the dedication of local producers and our culinary heritage through a contemporary approach,” he said.

Among the leaders served the specially prepared menu were U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The menu highlighted Anatolia’s regional ingredients, collaborations with local producers and Türkiye’s rich culinary traditions, combining traditional flavors with contemporary techniques and presentation.

Traditional Turkish dishes are served at the 36th NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, June 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

Prepared over several weeks, the menu was designed around the principles of seasonality, local sourcing and sustainability, with many ingredients supplied by producers from across Türkiye.

The dishes included stone-baked pide served with Trabzon butter and Hizan honey, sebze bayildi with charred Denizli yogurt, sea bass with tarama, Urla mastic artichokes with Tokat grape leaves, firik bulgur with morel mushrooms, slow-cooked beef ribs with charred Trabzon butter and eggplant, manti with smoked Ayas tomato paste, and a dessert plate featuring milk baklava, pistachio foam, bergamot and Maras ice cream.