In Türkiye's Nevşehir, a city with a millennia-old tradition of clay pottery, dried beans cooked in earthenware pots are savored not only by locals but also by domestic and international tourists.
Clay pots, a culinary tool used in the region since Hittite times, are crafted from clay sourced from the former beds of the Kızılırmak River, lending dishes a distinctive aroma and flavor.
Dried beans in Nevşehir are slowly simmered over low heat in these clay pots, making them a favorite both in home kitchens and traditional restaurants.
Cennet Çelik, a local chef, explained that when cooked in a clay pot, dried beans transcend being a simple meal, becoming a symbol of culture, abundance and sharing. She added that a spoonful of beans from the clay pot reflects the hospitality of Anatolia in every bite.
Ingredients (Serves 10)
6 cups dried beans
3 onions
150-200 grams cubed meat (optional)
Beef bone for flavor (optional)
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons pepper paste
Butter
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon thyme
1 tablespoon salt
Hot water
Medium-sized clay pot
Preparation
Soak the beans overnight. The next day, drain and boil them.
Place the boiled beans in the clay pot.
Add chopped onions, optional meat and bones, then stir.
Season with cumin, paprika, thyme and salt.
In a separate bowl, dilute tomato and pepper pastes with water, then pour over the ingredients in the pot and mix until well combined.
Add butter, then pour in enough hot water to cover the mixture.
Cover the pot and cook slowly over low heat in an oven or wood-fired stove until the flavors meld.
After about 1.5-2 hours, when the beans are fully tender, remove the pot from the heat and serve hot.