In Türkiye's Nevşehir, a city with a millennia-old tradition of clay pottery, dried beans cooked in earthenware pots are savored not only by locals but also by domestic and international tourists.

Clay pots, a culinary tool used in the region since Hittite times, are crafted from clay sourced from the former beds of the Kızılırmak River, lending dishes a distinctive aroma and flavor.

Dried beans in Nevşehir are slowly simmered over low heat in these clay pots, making them a favorite both in home kitchens and traditional restaurants.

Cennet Çelik, a local chef, explained that when cooked in a clay pot, dried beans transcend being a simple meal, becoming a symbol of culture, abundance and sharing. She added that a spoonful of beans from the clay pot reflects the hospitality of Anatolia in every bite.

Dried beans ready to be served alongside mezes and pickles, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ingredients (Serves 10)

6 cups dried beans

3 onions

150-200 grams cubed meat (optional)

Beef bone for flavor (optional)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons pepper paste

Butter

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon thyme

1 tablespoon salt

Hot water

Medium-sized clay pot Meat is added to the clay pot, Nevşehir, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

Preparation