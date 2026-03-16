Bodrum and Milas, districts in southwestern Türkiye’s Muğla province, are famous for a local delicacy that has won both regional and national acclaim: Çökertme kebab. The dish, which received geographical indication certification from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office last year, is cherished by locals and tourists alike.

Chef Ali Bülüç holds a plate of prepared çökertme kebab, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

A standout of Muğla cuisine, çökertme kebab is popular not only in Bodrum and Milas but also across other regions of Türkiye. Known for its flavorful combination of meat, yogurt and fried potatoes, it represents the rich culinary traditions of the area.

Chef’s insight

Ali Bülüç, a chef in the district popularly known as “Eylül Ali,” shared his insights into the dish, emphasizing its place among the region’s favorite foods. “If you want to make an authentic çökertme kebab, the best cut of meat is tranche beef, which pairs perfectly with yogurt,” Bülüç explained.

A hand reaches for çökertme kebab, a traditional Turkish dish, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

He described the spice blend used to flavor the dish: black pepper, cumin, red pepper powder and at the final stage, thyme and mint. “Thyme is essential, while mint is optional. We season the meat this way, then place it over prepared potatoes and serve it with garnishes,” he said.

Ingredients for 8–10 people

1.5 kilograms beef entrecote or tranche meat

1.5 kilograms potatoes

1 kilogram strained yogurt Ingredients for çökertme kebab, a traditional Turkish dish, are displayed on the table, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Jan. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

Butter

Olive oil and vegetable oil (for frying potatoes)

Salt, black pepper, cumin, red pepper powder (hot or sweet), thyme, mint

4 garlic cloves

Tomato, pepper, arugula (for garnish)

Preparation