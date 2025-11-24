Taste Atlas, one of the gastronomy world’s most prestigious platforms, has released its highly anticipated list of the “World’s 100 Best Foods.” Among the global culinary stars, two Turkish dishes – Bodrum’s legendary Çökertme Kebab and Erzurum’s traditional Cağ Kebabı – made a strong showing by entering the top 10.

Seven Turkish dishes made the list, underscoring the richness of Türkiye’s culinary heritage. The inclusion of two dishes in the top 10 highlights Turkish cuisine’s growing influence on the global stage.

World’s top 10 foods

Compiled through user votes and expert opinions, Taste Atlas's list recognizes two Turkish dishes as internationally renowned favorites. The top 10 foods are:

Lechona: Ranked No. 1, Lechona hails from Colombia and is a traditional roasted pork dish closely associated with the Tolima region. It is a festive centerpiece prepared during holidays and special celebrations.

Pizza Napoletana: Ranked No. 2, Pizza Napoletana originates in Naples, Italy, and forms the foundation of modern pizza culture worldwide. It is recognized on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Picanha: Ranked third, Picanha is a Brazilian meat cut and the star of Churrasco, Brazil’s iconic barbecue tradition. Beyond being a dish, it represents a central element of social gatherings and celebrations in Brazil.

Rechta: Ranked fourth, Rechta is a symbolic dish of Algerian cuisine, particularly in Algiers and its surroundings. It is traditionally served during weddings, religious holidays, and important celebrations.

Phanaeng Curry: Ranked fifth, Phanaeng Curry is a Thai specialty known for its creamy texture, rich aroma, and milder spice level compared to other Thai curries.

Asado: Ranked sixth, Asado is a cornerstone of Argentine and Uruguayan culture. This ritualistic barbecue reflects the social and culinary depth of local traditions.

Çökertme Kebab: Ranked seventh, Çökertme Kebab from the Milas-Bodrum region features thinly fried potatoes topped with marinated beef or tenderloin, finished with garlic yogurt and a special tomato sauce.

Rawon: Ranked No. 8, Rawon is an iconic East Javanese Indonesian dish known for its distinctive dark color, rich aroma and deep, layered flavor.

Cağ Kebabı: Ranked ninth, Erzurum’s Cağ Kebabı is made with specially marinated lamb cooked slowly over a wood fire on horizontal skewers. It is typically served with fresh flatbread and onions.

Tibs: Ranked 10th, Tibs is a popular Ethiopian meat dish usually prepared as sauteed or stir-fried meat.

5 more Turkish dishes make top 100

In addition to Çökertme Kebab and Cağ Kebabı, five more Turkish dishes earned spots on Taste Atlas's “World’s 100 Best Foods” list.

Iskender Kebab: Ranked 26th, this Bursa specialty features sliced doner meat over pita bread, topped with buttery tomato sauce and yogurt.

Kuzu Şiş – Ranked 28th, these are grilled or roasted lamb skewers, prized for the meat’s cut, marinade and cooking technique.

Adana Kebab – Ranked 47th, this dish is named after its city of origin and is a protected culinary heritage with a unique preparation and grilling method.

Hünkar Beğendi (“Sultan’s Delight”): Ranked 51st, this dish blends eggplant purée with tender meat and traces its origins to the Ottoman palace kitchens.

Islama Köfte – Ranked 59th, this specialty from the Sakarya (Adapazarı) region features meatballs grilled on bread soaked in a spiced beef broth.