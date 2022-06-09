It is quite easy to prepare your delicious and healthy drinks at home to cool off in the summer heat. As the weather warms up, 2.6 million sweat glands ceaselessly work to regulate the body’s temperature. Besides quenching thirst, fluid loss should be replenished constantly.

Here are 10 easy and refreshing drink recipes that can provide relief on hot days with ingredients that are likely already in our refrigerators.

Ice tea. (Shutterstock Photo)

Ice tea

Tea is an inseparable part of Turkish society and is enjoyed throughout the day, starting in the morning until bedtime. However, especially on hot summer days, ice tea can be a very refreshing and cool option. It is one of the most consumed beverages in summer. It is both easy to make and for those who care about their weight, it is a good alternative as it contains few calories.

Ingredients:

Half a pot of black tea

Some sugar/honey

2-3 tablespoons of squeezed lemon juice

10 ice cubes

Preparation:

Brew the tea and once it has cooled, pour it into a jug. Add the ice cubes. When the ice melts, add the lemon juice and honey/sugar. Add enough water to your mixture and keep it in a fridge for a few hours. Serve it with additional ice cubes.

Cold-brew coffee is another great option to cool down on hot summer days. (Shutterstock Photo)

Ice coffee

In summer, ice coffee will keep you full and cool.

Ice coffee can be made from all types of roasts and instant varieties. For example, when you pour two shots of espresso into an ice-filled glass, it becomes ice Americano. Or if you add cocoa or chocolate syrup and put some whipped cream, you get ice mocha.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of instant coffee

1 glass of cold milk

2 cubes of brown sugar

Half a cup of cold water

2-3 ice cubes

Preparation:

Mix water, sugar and coffee in a blender. Blend it until the coffee is completely dissolved. Then add cold milk and mix until it gets foamy. Finally, add ice cubes into the blender and blend until the ice is crushed. Pour the mixture into the glass. If you like, you can add grated chocolate, cocoa or cream to snazz it up a bit.

Fresh pineapple milk. (Shutterstock Photo)

Pineapple milk

Pineapple is one of the healthiest fruits. It supports the immune system, contains high amounts of vitamin C and aids digestion.

Ingredients:

1 ring of pineapple

1 glass of cold milk

A little nutmeg or cinnamon

Preparation:

Since you will need to consume this drink immediately, it is best to prepare it on a glass basis. Blend the pineapple with the milk in a blender, then pour it into a glass with ice and add nutmeg or cinnamon.

Melon juice with mint. (Shutterstock Photo)

Melon juice

Melon, which is one of the irreplaceable fruits of summer, is also very delicious in beverage form.

Ingredients:

Cold melon

1 tablespoon of squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon of honey

Ice cubes

Preparation:

Slice the cold melon and mix it with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of honey with the help of a blender. Place the mashed melon mixture in ice trays. After freezing, put five melon ice cubes in half a glass of water.

One of the most colorful and refreshing drinks for summer is strawberry lemonade. (Shutterstock Photo)

Strawberry lemonade:

The pretty-in-pink strawberry lemonade is one of the easiest refreshing drinks.

Ingredients:

300-350 grams of strawberries

3 lemons

Half a glass of granulated sugar

1 liter of water

Preparation:

Cut off the stems of the strawberries, wash them and put them in a blender. Squeeze the juice of the lemons and add it to the strawberry mix. Add granulated sugar and one glass of water and run the blender until the strawberries are completely crushed and the sugar dissolves. Add the remaining water and run a couple more turns and transfer the mixture to the jug. Chill in the refrigerator for one hour and serve with ice, lemon slices and mint leaves.

Homemade lemon sherbet with mint. (Shutterstock Photo)

Lemon sherbet with mint

A very delicious mix that will quench your thirst.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of honey

Juice of 4 lemons

2 liters of water

3 cloves

10 sprigs of fresh mint

200 grams granulated sugar

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it rest. Then add water and boil it. Place it in the refrigerator to chill and serve it nice and cold.

A watermelon slushie topped with fresh watermelon. (Shutterstock Photo)

Watermelon slushie

Watermelon slushies are one of the most delicious and popular drinks of summer to accompany your pleasant chats with friends. In fact, this recipe can actually be made with any fruit that you want.

Ingredients:

1 large slice of watermelon

7-8 ice cubes

1 teaspoon of honey (or 1 tablespoon of granulated sugar)

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

8-10 leaves of fresh mint (optional)

Preparation:

Clean the seeds from the watermelon slices and put them in the blender. Add ice cubes, lemon juice, honey and mint leaves. Run the blender frequently at short intervals to ensure that all the ice becomes a homogeneous mixture with the watermelon. Divide into glasses and serve cold.

Sliced peaches in a glass of sparkling water. (Shutterstock Photo)

Peach soda

Thanks to the phosphorus it contains, peach is effective in strengthening your bones and dental health along with calcium. You can replace the mineral that you lose on the hot days with this soda recipe.

Ingredients:

2 peaches

Half lime

2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 bottles of mineral water

Preparation:

Mash up 1 peach and squeeze half a lime into it. Finely dice the other peach. Add the mashed and diced peaches to the glasses. Pour the two bottles of mineral water on it. Serve it with ice and sprigs of fresh rosemary.

Infused water with lemon, mint, cucumber and ginger in glasses. (Shutterstock Photo)

Mint detox

Ingredients:

300 milliliters of water

1 cucumber

1 lemon

10 mint leaves

Preparation:

Dice the cucumber and lemon and throw them into the water. Wash 10 mint leaves and add them to the mixture. Leave it to rest in the refrigerator overnight. You can consume the mixture the next day or at intervals at once.

Various freshly squeezed vegetable juices. (Shutterstock Photo)

Vegetable juices

Parsley juice:

This juice is easy to make. Just throw two bunches of parsley, the juice of half a lemon and a little salt into the blender. Parsley is a good weight loss alternative and known to reduce appetite.

Carrot juice:

Blend two carrots, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and a pinch of black pepper to make this excellent fibrous juice.

Beet juice:

This drink, which you can make with one beet, the juice of half a lemon and a little salt, helps you lose weight. It does not contain fat or cholesterol, and is rich in nutrients. Thanks to its fiber, it also regulates bowel movements.