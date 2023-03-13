The European Union Monday granted the status of Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for the Turkish dessert Antakya Künefesi – which is a local delight from the Antakya district of southern Hatay province.

"Antakya Künefesi is one of the few desserts that contain cheese” in Türkiye, the European Commission explained in a statement announcing the decision. The dessert is produced in Hatay province, with a recipe "transferred from one generation to the next based on master-apprenticeship relationship,” the document further said.

The dessert is made from a lightly baked thread-like dough (künefelik kadayıf), fresh Antakya cheese produced for künefe, butter, and syrup. This is the ninth Turkish food product that has received EU protection, including "Giresun Tombul Fındığı” premium hazelnuts from the Black Sea Region or baklava from Gaziantep.

The European Union maintains a register for the names of agricultural products, foodstuffs, and drinks that enjoy protection across the bloc, featuring geographical indications, product qualities, and legal protection instruments.