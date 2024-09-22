Uzbek pilaf, a cornerstone of Uzbekistan's culinary culture, continues to be served during special occasions across the nation. Revered for its historical significance, this dish is said to have been described by the renowned philosopher and physician Ibn Sina near the historic city of Bukhara. There are over 100 varieties of Uzbek pilaf, reflecting regional ingredients and cooking methods.

Locally known as "aş," pilaf is distinguished by its place of origin, such as Samarkand, Tashkent and Bukhara. It is also categorized by the occasion – tea house, holiday or celebration – and by its cooking techniques, which include frying, boiling and steaming. Variants may include ingredients like dried fruits, quince or different meats, while the basic preparation typically involves rice, carrots, onions and meat.

The cooking method involves sautéing onions, meat and carrots before boiling the rice in the mixture. After cooking, the pilaf is allowed to rest and is then served, symbolizing a rich culinary tradition passed down through generations. Each chef adds their unique touch, making pilaf not just a dish but an art form, with each variation offering distinct flavors and textures.

Pilaf holds significant cultural importance and is believed to provide strength and nourishment. Its preparation techniques, attributed to Ibn Sina, are practiced widely, with both men and women mastering the craft. In Uzbek families, pilaf is often made at least once a week, bringing families together, while men frequently gather in tea houses that specialize in pilaf.

Annual festivals celebrate pilaf, with competitions to identify the best chefs in the country. A remarkable achievement occurred in 2017 when chefs in Tashkent prepared a Guinness World Record pilaf weighing 7,360 kilograms (over 16,225 pounds).

Pilaf is ingrained in Uzbek culture, featured in proverbs and sayings that emphasize its value.

One chef, Atabek Corayev, emphasized that pilaf represents more than just a meal; it is a vital aspect of Uzbek life, especially during weddings and memorials. He highlighted the existence of tea houses dedicated solely to pilaf, where large quantities are prepared daily.