“You are not pizza. You can’t make everyone happy.” Pizza has never promised. It just delivered.

From ancient fire pits to the luxury rooftops of Dubai and the charming alleys of Istanbul, pizza is the only dish that speaks a global language. A look at the history, culture and best places to celebrate this holiday.

Feb. 9 is a day of celebration in kitchens around the world. It is the day on which we honor one of the most popular and versatile dishes in human history: pizza. While Italy itself traditionally celebrates “World Pizza Day” on Jan. 17 - the historic date in 2017 when UNESCO declared the craft of Neapolitan pizza making an intangible cultural heritage of humanity - Feb. 9 has established itself as the international holiday for all pizza lovers.

Journey through millennia

Pizza, as we know it today, evolved over centuries. Ancient civilizations already prepared flatbreads with oil and herbs, but the real cultural explosion of pizza occurred in Naples, Italy, in the 18th century and reached global popularity in the 20th century.

What once began as simple “food for the poor,” in the streets of Naples began its triumphant march around the globe thanks to the Italian diaspora. Today, pizza is no longer a purely Italian dish. It is a cultural chameleon that adapts to every latitude.

If you want to celebrate this day in style, you'll find temples of indulgence all over the world. Here is a selection of the best places to eat in major cities:

Istanbul

The Turkish metropolis combines the best of both worlds.

49 Çukurcuma: Located in the winding, ancient streets of Beyoğlu, this restaurant offers an almost poetic atmosphere. The pizzas come out crispy from the stone oven and are often served with local ingredients such as cheese from the island of Bozcaada.

Pizzeria Il Pellicano (Moda): On the Asian side of Istanbul, this is the place to go for authentic Neapolitan pizza. The warm hospitality and perfectly crafted dough make it a favorite among locals.

London, the world’s new pizza capital

Napoli on the Road: Michele Pascarella, the reigning “Pizza Maker of the Year,” cooks here. His creations are modern, bold and technically perfect.

Pizza Pilgrims: If you like it lively and uncomplicated, you'll find the spirit of London's street food scene within these walls.

Dubai: Luxury, innovation

Pitfire Pizza (Jumeirah Lake Towers, JLT): Offers the perfect blend of New York crispiness and Neapolitan soul.

Moon Slice: For those who want to top off the holiday with a dash of luxury, try the Wagyu carpaccio variations.

Paris, Berlin: Craftsmanship meets aesthetics

Peppe Pizzeria (Paris): Owner Giuseppe Cutraro has been named world champion several times. His pizzas are legendary creations made from dough and tomatoes.

Gazzo (Berlin): In Berlin-Neukölln, Gazzo shows how modern pizza works: sourdough, organic ingredients from Brandenburg and an atmosphere as hip as the city itself.

The experience at home: a recipe for everyone

If you prefer to celebrate National Pizza Day in a small group, the secret to a good pizza is not the equipment, but the time.

An easy pizza recipe

The dough: Mix 500 g flour (type 00) with 325 ml lukewarm water, 7 g dry yeast, 10 g salt and a pinch of sugar.

Resting: Knead the dough for at least 10 minutes. Cover it and leave it to rise in a warm place for two hours (or overnight in the refrigerator for more flavor).

The heat: Preheat your oven to the maximum temperature (usually 250-300 °C / 480-570 °F).

The toppings: Less is more. Use high-quality tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella (drain beforehand!) and a few basil leaves added after baking.

More than just a dish

Why do we celebrate this day so enthusiastically? Because pizza brings people together. It is democratic, it tastes just as good at a gas station at Leo's Tacos Truck (which also offers fantastic Al Pastor variations in L.A.) as it does in the luxurious atmosphere of Dante in Beverly Hills or Bavel in Downtown.

Feb. 9 isn't just about calories. It's about UNESCO heritage, the craftsmanship of the pizzaiuoli and the joy of sharing a slice of happiness from the oven. Whether in Istanbul, London, or Dubai, enjoy the slice!