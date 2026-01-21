Pizza, one of Italy’s most beloved foods with roots stretching back to antiquity, has evolved from a simple local dish into one of the world’s most popular meals, enjoyed in countless forms far beyond its birthplace.

In 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added pizza – and the art of Neapolitan pizza-making – to its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Since then, Jan. 17, the feast day of Sant’Antonio Abate, regarded as the patron saint of Italian pizza makers, has been celebrated as World Pizza Day.

Although its origins date to ancient times, pizza began to take its modern form in the 16th century. Its global appeal lies in its simplicity: a basic dough that easily accommodates different flavors, is filling, suitable for sharing and quick to adapt to local tastes. These qualities have helped make pizza one of the most widely consumed foods in the world.

Anadolu Agency (AA) spoke with pizza experts and enthusiasts to explore how pizza became a global phenomenon.

A pizza cooks in a wood-fired oven, Rome, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

From humble origins to 'Made in Italy'

Angelo Iezzi, president of the Italian Pizza Makers Association (API), said pizza began as a people’s food, prepared with few and inexpensive ingredients.

“Over time, thanks to the education of pizza makers and research and experimentation with new doughs, pizza became a global icon,” Iezzi said. “The use of high-quality raw materials has also helped Italian pizza become one of the most valued ‘Made in Italy’ products worldwide.”

According to Iezzi, pizza’s uniqueness comes from a combination of simplicity, quality and technique, particularly its digestibility and handcrafted preparation.

API estimates that Italy has about 46,000 pizzerias as of 2025, including roughly 17,000 focused on takeaway service. The sector is valued at about 17 billion euros ($18.5 billion), with annual pizza consumption in Italy reaching approximately 4 billion pizzas.

Tradition, innovation in Naples

In Naples, widely regarded as pizza’s hometown, the historic pizzeria Da Michele has been serving customers since 1933. Its owner, Sergio Condurro, said the restaurant’s story is inseparable from the history of pizza itself.

A chef prepares a pizza at a restaurant, Rome, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

“Our entire history was born here with traditional pizzas, wheel-sized pies and classic varieties like margherita and marinara,” Condurro said. “From here, pizza reached the point of representing its history all over the world.”

Condurro said the key to a great pizza is balancing tradition with innovation. “We remain faithful to tradition through our special fermentation methods and unique ingredients, but we are also open to modernity and innovation, especially in terms of creativity,” he said.

Training pizza makers is central to that philosophy. Condurro said they teach their staff not only how to make pizza, but also the chemical and physical processes behind it, including how to adjust salt or yeast levels based on humidity or weather conditions.

How Neapolitan pizza is made

Bruno Monti, a pizza maker at the historic Naples restaurant, explained the process behind an authentic Neapolitan pizza.

“The dough ingredients are flour, yeast, water and salt,” Monti said. “It is kneaded, rested, then worked again after 24 hours. It is baked in an oven at about 400 to 450 degrees Celsius.”

That high temperature gives Neapolitan pizza its soft texture, in contrast to the crispier Roman style. Another defining feature is its large, wheel-like shape.

A chef pours olive oil onto a pizza during preparation, Rome, Italy, Jan. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

For a classic margherita, Monti said the dough is stretched wide and topped with tomato sauce, cow’s milk mozzarella, sheep’s milk pecorino, olive oil and basil before baking.

“We have followed this tradition for years, always using the same methods taught by our masters,” he said.

Favorite around world

Among the customers lining up at the historic pizzeria was Emily, who said pizza – especially the Neapolitan variety – is one of her favorite foods.

“I think it’s one of the most loved foods in the world,” she said. “I love Neapolitan pizza because of the freshness of the tomatoes, the fact that it’s traditionally made with simple ingredients and how it resembles the Italian flag. There are many types of pizza, but this is my favorite. Experiencing one of Naples’ most famous pizzas is wonderful.”