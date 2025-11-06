Türkiye’s Gaziantep delicacy lahmacun has been officially registered by the European Union as a protected geographical indication (PGI), becoming the city’s fifth product to receive the designation, Mayor Fatma Şahin announced Wednesday.

With this latest registration, the southeastern city of Gaziantep boasts 107 geographically indicated products, making it the Turkish city with the highest number of EU-recognized items.

Lahmacun is a thin flatbread with spiced meat, often referred to as "Turkish pizza.”

Şahin said the EU recognition follows other local specialties such as Gaziantep baklava, Araban garlic, menengiç coffee, and Antep pistachio paste.

"These registrations preserve the authenticity of our traditional flavors while showcasing our brand value on the global stage and adding economic value to our city,” Şahin said.

She also expressed gratitude to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, the Gaziantep Commodity Exchange, and all those who contributed to the achievement.