Chocolate eggs are starting to take over supermarket shelves around the world, while daffodils are slowly blossoming. These are sure signs that Easter, one of the most important holidays in the Christian world, is near.

Easter, the Christian commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus, is usually celebrated with family brunches, Easter egg hunts and lots and lots of mass-produced chocolate.

If you're already planning something beyond the usual chocolate feast, we'd suggest you try out some of these delicious bite-sized carrot cakes – essentially chocolate-covered carrot cake balls with a bit of an Easter theme.

Coconut flakes, marzipan, carrots or nuts – there are many ways to top these treats in a way that makes them look like the Easter Bunny just brought them over.

To make around 21 baby carrot cakes, you will need a springform pan 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) in diameter. Here are the ingredients you'll need for the first dough:

65 grams soft butter

60 grams sugar

A pinch of salt

1 egg

90 grams grated carrots

50 grams ground hazelnuts

juice of 1/2 lemon

50 milliliters oat milk

80 grams flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

After preparing the dough, you will mix it with other ingredients to prepare bite-sized carrot cakes. Here are what you’ll need for for the second round:

30 grams soft butter

80 grams cream cheese

100 grams white couverture

approximately 100 grams grated coconut

optional: marzipan carrots for decoration

optional: coconut flakes

How to prepare?

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit). Line a springform pan with baking paper. Put the butter, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl and beat until fluffy. Stir in the egg. Mix the flour, baking powder and ground hazelnuts and add to the mixing bowl. Stir in the lemon juice and oat milk. Fold in the grated carrots. Pour the batter into the prepared springform pan and smooth it out. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 20 minutes. Leave the cake to cool completely.

Place the cooled cake in a mixing bowl and throw in the softened butter and cream cheese; mix well until it reaches a smooth consistency. Make around 21 walnut-sized balls from the dough using a small ice-cream scoop or your hand. Chill the cakes. Chop the chocolate coating and melt it over a hot water bath. Allow the couverture to cool slightly. Then submerge the balls one by one into the chocolate to coat them evenly. Roll in the coconut flakes and garnish with the decorative carrots and coconut chips.