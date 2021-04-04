Long, orange and crunchy, carrots are the icon of healthy foods and they truly deserved to have a day of their own. April 4 marks International Carrot Day and what better way to celebrate this nutritious vegetable with a variety of delicious recipes and tidbits.

One interesting fact is that Turkey actually had a place nicknamed the “Town of Carrots” – namely Beypazarı in Turkey’s capital Ankara. The town even has a carrot statue in the district square but the reason it got the name is mainly that 70% of Turkey’s carrots are grown there.

With some simple icing and marzipan carrots, you can transform a basic carrot cake into the perfect party food. (Shutterstock Photo)

A classic: Carrot cake

Carrot cakes are a great classic that is airy, soft and has a great pastel orange, yellow look to them. Pairing the cake with some whipped cream and some marzipan decorations (preferably in the shape of carrots as well), this simple cake can easily be elevated to be quite eye-catching.

Ingredients

4 eggs

270 grams sugar

vanilla extract or sugar

220 grams flour

10 grams baking powder

2 big carrots (more can be added)

Instructions

Whisk the eggs and the sugar together until they turn light and fluffy. Add the kind of vanilla you prefer (pure extract or vanilla sugar) and mix in a separate bowl the flour and the baking powder. Sift these into the egg mixture and mix until they are completely incorporated. Peel and grate your carrots and fold them into the dough but avoid mixing too much so as not to beat all the air out of the dough. Pour the batter into a baking tin of your choice, I usually use a 25-centimeter (10-inch) springform, which makes it rather flat. Bake the cake at 175 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 30 minutes, or longer if you prefer to have your cake in a deeper pan. Let the cake cool of and enjoy!

A meze: Carrot tarator

Carrots are great for human health but did you know that scientists even thought of putting them into buildings? While this does sound intriguing, the variety of dishes made with carrots usually lean more heavily on the sweeter side due to its own sweet-ish flavor. But paired with some savory Turkish yogurt, it makes for a great meze.

Carrot tarator is a classic yogurt-based Turkish meze. (Shutterstock Photo)

Ingredients

2-3 carrots

250-300 grams yogurt

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

vegetable oil

salt

Instructions

Peel and grate the carrots and sautee them with a small amount of olive or vegetable oil until the carrots soften. This should take about 3-5 minutes. Once softened, turn the heat off and let the carrots cool off. Mix the yogurt, finely chopped or crushed garlic, olive oil and salt, stirring the carrots into the mix. Let it sit for a bit to allow the carrots and garlic to release their amazing flavor. Serve cold.

Tips

Adding crushed walnuts into this dip gives it a different texture and makes it tastier.

If you have some extra virgin olive oil at hand, drizzle some olive oil on top.

If you want a non-dairy option, add canned coconut milk to your carrot soup. (Shutterstock Photo)

Carrot soup

My eyesight hasn’t been the best and I was always told to eat carrots to improve my eyes. I thought it was purely a myth but apparently, they do help with eyesight, but just aren't as powerful to heal nearsightedness.

Ingredients

8-9 carrots

1-2 onions

2-3 cloves garlic

200 milliliters heavy cream

salt, pepper, nutmeg

oil

Instructions

Chop the onion and dice the garlic as finely as possible. Sautee them on low heat until the onions start to soften. Peel and chop the carrots into small pieces and add them to the onions and sautee as well. Pour water or vegetable stock over them, season to your liking and let the whole mix cook until the carrots have adequately softened. Once cooked, run the soup through a blender and add in the heavy cream. Bring the soup to a boil once more and turn the heat off.

Tip

You can enhance the flavor of this soup by adding a tablespoon of pepper or tomato paste while sauteeing the onions.

Cezerye is made from caramelized carrots, shredded coconut and roasted nuts. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cezerye

For another sweet find, this time we are going the traditional Turkish route. I introduce you to the candy of the southern province of Mersin. Usually in the shape of flat sheets, although they can be in balls or cubes, these are semi-gelatinous and contain different nuts, topped off with plenty of shredded coconut. Let’s see how you can make your very own at home.

You can make variations of cezerye by replacing carrots with figs or dates. (Shutterstock Photo)

Ingredients

6-7 carrots

130 grams sugar

100 milliliters water

100 grams pistachios/hazelnuts/walnuts

1 pinch of clove

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice

1 pinch of turmeric

1 pinch of ginger

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon starch (dilute with a bit of water)

200 grams shredded coconut (or more)

Instructions

Peel the carrots and chop them into small pieces and cook them with the water until they have softened. Run the carrots through a blender or smash them with a fork. Add sugar to the smushed carrots and start cooking them on low heat, constantly stirring. Pour the honey and add all the spices in as well. Add the starch that has been diluted with a tiny bit of water and continue cooking until the water evaporates and the carrots turn thick. Add in the peeled pistachios (or any other nuts you prefer) and give it a last good mix to incorporate them thoroughly.

Spread half of the shredded coconut in your baking tin of choice, preferably one that is rectangular in shape, and pour the carrot mixture onto it. Spread it with the back of a spoon to even it out. Try to have it about half a centimeter thick. Do not have it too thick. Spread the rest of the coconut over it and let it cool to room temperature. Let it cure in the fridge for an hour and cut into your desired shape and size and serve!