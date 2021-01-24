Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that only the strongest-willed can say "no" to. Is it the simplicity that makes it so enticing, or is it the chocolate itself? One can’t be quite sure, but either way, making a chocolate cake is not that difficult. Even with the smallest of additions, it can turn into something quite grand and decadent.

But instead of thinking of ways to turn a simple recipe into something more complex, I wanted to offer three different takes on this classic, taking into account dietary or personal considerations.

So, to celebrate the momentous occasion of Jan. 27, Chocolate Cake Day, and over 150 years of this desert becoming a staple in our lives, here are some recipe inspirations.

First comes the vegan “wacky cake,” which we had featured in a different set of recipes as part of our lockdown baking series. Second, we have a gluten-free version and last but not least a sugar-free version with dates to balance it out.

If one big cake is too much for you and your family, you can always bake the batter as muffins or cupcakes to share with others.

You can bake a simple chocolate cake without butter or milk. (Shutterstock Photo)

Vegan “Wacky” Cake

Nowadays people are vegan for a variety of reasons but usually not for the lack of resources. This cake came about during World War II when food was rationed but children still craved something sweet. You won’t need any butter, milk or eggs for this one. And as this cake is directly mixed in the tin, you'll have less washing up to do afterward. You'll only need a baking tin and a fork.

Ingredients

200 grams flour

200 grams sugar

4 tablespoons cacao

5 grams baking powder, or half a packet

pinch of salt

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons oil

200 milliliters water

Powdered sugar (optional, as topping)

Instructions

Get your baking tin of choice and, without greasing the pan, put all dry ingredients in it. Give them a good stir until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Make three wells in the dry mixture and in each well put equal parts of vinegar, oil and vanilla extract.

Pour water onto the whole cake and mix the batter with a fork until there are no lumps or bumps, and it is silky smooth.

Bake at 170 degrees Celsius (340 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25-30 minutes. Test with a toothpick, and if it comes out clean, the cake is baked through.

Once the cake has cooled off, you can dust it with powdered sugar and serve.

Almonds make for a great gluten-free substitute in chocolate cakes. (Shutterstock Photo)

Gluten-free chocolate cake

When looking for gluten-free cakes in general, I find it annoying that flour is just swapped out with gluten-free flour. Not everyone can, or wants to, get their hands on such a product, not to mention it being more costly. While having brownies is an alternative, I did want to preserve more of that classic chocolate cake texture which can be achieved with almond meal. I absolutely adore this pairing and can’t get enough of it.

Ingredients

200 grams butter

200 grams chocolate

4 eggs

160 grams sugar

pinch of salt

vanilla extract, to taste

200 grams almond meal

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons cacao

Instructions

Melt the butter with your chocolate of choice (bitter goes best, personally speaking) over low heat, constantly stirring. Alternatively, you can do this with a microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring thoroughly and constantly, or using a makeshift double boiler.

Grease your baking tin, and dust it with a bit of cacao. Whisk the eggs with the sugar, vanilla and salt until they are light and fluffy. Gradually add the butter mixture and the remaining ingredients while mixing slowly. Once all ingredients have been incorporated, stop mixing, as you don’t want to overdo it and beat the air out.

Pour the batter into your prepped tin and bake it at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Let the cake cool off completely before cutting it.

Dates give chocolate cake a moist and gooey texture. (Shutterstock Photo)

Sugar-free chocolate cake

Many tout honey as a good alternative for white sugar in baking. While that is true in many cases, it is best to avoid it when baking as heating honey kills a lot of the nutrients and enzymes its raw form contains. Dates are a much more viable and healthy way of incorporating some sweetness into your cakes. But just because they are healthier than processed sugar doesn't mean you should overindulge – dates are still a dessert.

Ingredients

200 grams dates

200 milliliters heavy cream

3 eggs

vanilla extract, to taste

4 tablespoons cacao

100 grams flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

80 grams butter

Instructions

Put the heavy cream, dates, cacao and vanilla into a food processor or blender, and blend them until no big chunks are left. Separate your eggs and add the egg yolks into this mixture together with the butter. Continue blending until everything is well mixed. Stir the baking powder and flour into this mix with a spoon.

Whisk the egg whites until they are stiff and fold them into the dough. Make sure to fold, not stir.

Pour the mixture into your greased baking tin and bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 30-40 minutes.

Tip

If your dates are on the harder side, let them rest in lukewarm water for an hour beforehand or about 10-15 minutes in boiling water. For a creamier taste, let the dates soak in the heavy cream to soften.