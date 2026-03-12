A traditional Turkish dumpling known as Sinop mantı is gaining attention for its distinctive serving style: half topped with walnuts and half with yogurt, creating a unique blend of flavors.

Passed down through generations, Sinop mantı is regarded as an important element of regional culinary heritage from the Black Sea city of Sinop. The dish has become a top choice for visitors seeking to sample local specialties.

Prepared both in homes and restaurants, the dumpling received official geographical indication status from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office in 2020 under the name “Sinop mantı,” formally recognizing its regional identity.

Chef Halime Şahin described the dish as one of the city’s most special culinary traditions.

Chef Halime Şahin displays prepared Sinop mantı, Sinop, northern Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

According to Şahin, the defining characteristics of Sinop mantı include thin dough and a generous use of yogurt and eggs. Another key ingredient is finely ground walnuts, which distinguish the dish from other varieties of mantı.

“The essentials of Sinop mantı are finely ground walnuts, yogurt, medium-fat ground meat and, of course, organic village butter,” she said. “We knead the dough at least three hours in advance because it needs to rest. When it rests, it adds even more flavor.”

Şahin said the dumpling has earned a place in Türkiye’s gastronomy scene thanks to its distinctive taste and growing recognition. One of its most notable features, she added, is that it is the only type of mantı traditionally served with walnuts.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

500 grams flour

1 egg

250 grams semi-lean ground beef

1 onion

2 tablespoons finely ground walnuts Walnuts are sprinkled over prepared Sinop mantı, Sinop, northern Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

4 tablespoons yogurt

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Preparation