Kaspersky, a leading global cybersecurity company, is warning about a new wave of fake websites targeting consumers looking to buy luxury chocolates from Fix Dessert Chocolatier, a popular Dubai-based chocolatier. As Dubai’s chocolates gain international fame, scammers are exploiting the trend to trick unsuspecting shoppers.

Founded in 1997, Kaspersky helps protect individuals and businesses from online threats, including malware, ransomware and scams – like this one.

The growing popularity of Dubai’s chocolates has attracted the attention of cybercriminals. According to Kaspersky’s research, fraudsters are getting creative with their scams, setting up counterfeit websites that look almost identical to the real thing. These fake sites are designed to lure chocolate lovers into purchasing products that will never be delivered.

Cybercriminals even mimic well-known delivery services like Deliveroo to make their fake storefronts appear more legitimate. They prey on consumers' trust in popular brands, leading them to place orders for chocolates that will never arrive.

Be aware of scams

These fraudsters target people in Dubai and scam consumers worldwide by pretending to be independent sellers offering Dubai’s famous chocolates. Once payments are made, the fake sites vanish, leaving buyers empty-handed.

Kaspersky advises shoppers to stay vigilant: always double-check the authenticity of online stores, be wary of unsolicited offers, and avoid sharing personal information unless you’re sure the site is legitimate. Using strong security software like Kaspersky Premium can also help protect you from falling victim to these scams.

Olga Svistunova, a Kaspersky Security Expert, explained that fraudsters quickly spot and exploit trends – like the current craze for Dubai chocolates. “They take advantage of the excitement and trust people have in popular brands,” she said. To stay safe, Svistunova recommends paying close attention to the details of online stores, especially when offers seem too good to be true.

Shop smart, shop safe

Prashant Talwar, Deliveroo’s retail and grocery director for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), echoed the warning: Fix Dessert Chocolatier products are only available through Deliveroo, so make sure you’re buying from official platforms to avoid getting scammed.

Sarah Hamouda, founder of Fix Dessert Chocolatier, emphasized her company’s commitment to ensuring the highest quality and authenticity. She shared that their chocolates are only available through Deliveroo in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, ensuring the best experience for customers.

Hamouda also stressed that they regularly warn their followers on social media about fraudsters and encourage them to report suspicious sellers. She added that scammers may charge hidden fees, sell counterfeit products, or store chocolates improperly, leading to a less-than-pleasant experience for buyers.