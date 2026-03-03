"Tikvenik," a pastry that arrived in Kırklareli from the Balkans, is cherished by locals for its unique combination of sweet and savory flavors.

Prepared with winter pumpkin as its filling, this traditional Balkan pastry leaves a distinctly sweet impression on the palate. Tikvenik has become a must-try for anyone looking to explore the culinary richness of Kırklareli.

Chef Julide Başkur, who shared the recipe and preparation process, said she learned to make tikvenik from her grandmother. “People who try it really enjoy it,” she added, emphasizing the pastry’s Balkan roots.

A close-up of the traditional Balkan dish tikvenik, Kırklareli, Türkiye, July 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ingredients (Serves 6–8)

1 medium winter pumpkin

1 kilogram flour

4 eggs

1.5 kilograms milk

100 grams margarine

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

Vegetable oil

Preparation

Peel the pumpkin, cut it into cubes and boil until tender.

Chef Julide Başkur prepares the traditional Balkan dish tikvenik, Kırklareli, Türkiye, Juky 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

Squeeze the boiled pumpkin to remove excess water.

Combine the pumpkin with eggs, melted margarine, milk, salt and sugar and mash into a smooth puree.

Knead flour, salt, and water into a dough until it reaches a soft, earlobe-like consistency.

Let the dough rest for 15-20 minutes, then divide it into small portions.

Roll each portion into a plate-sized circle and brush with vegetable oil.

Stack the dough layers in groups of five and let rest for 20 minutes.

Roll the stacked dough into tray-sized sheets, letting the edges hang over the sides.

Spread the pumpkin puree over the dough and fold the edges inward, similar to a pizza crust.

Bake in the oven until golden, then serve.