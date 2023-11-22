The Italian Embassy in Ankara organized a comprehensive schedule of events for the 8th World Italian Cuisine Week, from Nov. 13 to 19. This year's theme, "At the Table with Italian Cuisine: taste and health together," reflects a unique collaboration among the key players in Türkiye's "Italian System."

The event, thanks to a wide range of collaborations extending from local businesses to social media "influencers," proves itself each year to be an extraordinary tool for promoting "Made in Italy" in Türkiye, both in terms of audience and content.

In a notable event at Istanbul's Venice Palace, Italian Ambassador to Türkiye Giorgio Marrapodi unveiled "VIP: Very Important Peperoncino," a new book by professor Francesco Maria Spano, an authority from the Italian Pepper Academy.

"Italian cuisine represents one of the primary calling cards of our country. This year's theme emphasizes the importance of the Mediterranean diet, in which peppers are a fundamental element, as a model of healthy living and balanced nutrition accessible to everyone, underscoring the vital connection between diet and health," Ambassador Marrapodi stated.

Italian Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi (R) speaks during the Italian Cusine Week, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Italian Embassy in Türkiye)

The meeting was also included in the "MeeTurkItaly" event calendar, supported by the embassy to foster new ideas and accelerate bilateral relations by bringing together prominent figures from the worlds of business, culture and social life.

It has been two years since the embassy began collaborating with Başkent University in the field of education. Now, along with the Ankara Gastronomy Association, they have held a popular workshop on Italian cooking. Supported by Başkent University's leaders, teachers and students, the workshop focused on traditional Italian flavors. The Consulate General of Italy in Istanbul also organized a special Italian cooking class for the academy students.

Furthermore, through collaborations with stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cafes and hotels, the Italian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul and Izmir have promoted Italian gastronomic culture, focusing especially on regional specialties, healthy lifestyles and sustainable consumption in the country's three main cities. Particularly in Izmir, representatives of the local population, who are always responsive to incentives from Italy, contributed to organizing an initiative based on Italian products in cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The chefs with the Italian Ambassador Giorgio Marrapodi during the event, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Italian Embassy in Türkiye)

In terms of cultural activities, the Italian Cultural Institute, known as the "House of Italians," brought together a large audience at Istanbul's Casa d'Italia for the promotion of Lorenza Scalisi's book "All the Presidents' Meals." The book discusses the Italian culinary tradition as showcased in its entirety at the tables of the Quirinal Palace.

Regarding communication efforts, several public diplomacy initiatives left their mark on the week. After a careful selection based on adherence to the fundamental values of Italian cuisine, the embassy implemented a project for the second consecutive year with the participation of numerous Turkish and Italian "influencers."

Additionally, the Italian consul general in Istanbul, Elena Clemente, participated in the promotion of the Masterchef Türkiye episode dated Nov. 16.