Silifke yogurt, a cherished traditional product from Türkiye, has officially been recognized with a geographical indication registration by the European Union. This marks it as the 30th Turkish product to achieve this significant certification.

Nurettin Kaynar, the president of the Silifke Chamber of Commerce and Industry, confirmed the registration, stating: "Our Silifke yogurt, closely tied to our district and even celebrated in folk songs, was first granted geographical indication protection in Türkiye on Feb. 7, 2022. It has been officially registered in the EU’s Official Journal under the code L-2025/112."

In his statement, Kaynar provided insights into the historical and cultural significance of yogurt: "Yogurt’s history dates back to 460-370 B.C., with its name emerging around A.D. 1069-1070. By the 16th century, it was even prescribed by physicians as a treatment for stomach ailments and was revered as the ‘milk of eternal life.’ Over time, yogurt has developed unique flavors and characteristics across regions, with Silifke yogurt standing out as a distinct variety celebrated in songs."

Path to EU registration

Kaynar emphasized the meticulous process involved in securing EU recognition for Silifke yogurt. "Following its domestic registration, we submitted our application to the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development on Jan. 11, 2023. This journey required a deep understanding of the European Commission’s regulations and a commitment to fulfilling every requirement."

He extended gratitude to those involved in the process: "We thank our geographical indication consultant, Huriye Özener, whose expertise in international industrial property law was invaluable, as well as the dedicated producers and colleagues who contributed to this achievement."

Boost for Turkish gastronomy

The EU registration of Silifke yogurt not only highlights its unique qualities but also enhances Türkiye’s reputation in the global food industry. This accomplishment reflects the country's rich culinary heritage and the dedication of its producers to preserving traditional flavors.

This milestone sets a benchmark for other local products aiming for international recognition, showcasing the cultural and economic value of geographical indications.