Almost every Muslim household around the world asks the same question during Ramadan: “What should I cook for iftar tonight?” Some nights call for something quick, while others deserve a dish that’s a little more special. On those evenings, Kayseri’s düğün (wedding) soup can save the day. Simple, flavorful and full of tradition, this soup brings families together and adds a touch of warmth to the iftar table.

In Kayseri, a Turkish city known for its culinary heritage, this soup has been a centerpiece at special gatherings for generations. Known as düğün çorbası in Turkish, it was historically served to guests on the first day of multi-day weddings and continues to be prepared today for celebrations, religious gatherings, and now, perfect for Ramadan iftar.

A traditional Turkish wedding soup is served, Kayseri, central Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

In the past, during weddings that could last several days, the soup was cooked in large cauldrons on the first morning of the festivities. Today, it is still enjoyed during mevlits (memorial gatherings) and other special occasions. Its name comes from “düğü,” referring to the finest grains of wheat crushed in stone mortars, a reminder of the care and tradition that go into making it.

Chef Hüseyin Bozlak, who shared the recipe, says this simple soup is a reminder of the joy of sharing. “This dish brings people together at the table,” he explains “and it’s a way to carry the beauty of tradition into every meal.”

Ingredients

1 cup fine bulgur

3 green chili peppers

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon tomato paste Ingredients for the wedding soup are displayed in Kayseri, central Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

1 lemon

1 teaspoon dried mint

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Preparation