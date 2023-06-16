A book that weaves together the stories of Marguerite Pagy, born in 1875, and her daughter Wanda Arcas, born in 1910, based on their recipe books spanning two different centuries, takes readers on a gastronomic voyage through the history of Izmir with "From Mother to Daughter," exploring the social and cultural dynamics of their respective eras but also delves into Izmir's history as a vibrant port city.

In the 19th century, Izmir thrived as a melting pot of diverse cultures and nationalities, making it one of the prominent trading hubs of its time. Beyond the commercial relationships, environmental richness and economic development chronicled in history books, "From Mother to Daughter" invites readers on a gastronomic journey that showcases the multifaceted lives and culinary fusion that transformed the city.

Gourmet expert and author Sırma Güven skillfully intertwines historical gastronomic research, including references from history books, articles and interviews with Arkas family members and the Levantine families of Izmir, to craft a captivating narrative. "From Mother to Daughter" offers a comprehensive view of Izmir's cosmopolitan life from 1875 to 1993, encompassing its history, culture and gastronomy. It demonstrates how diverse lives intersected, flavors mingled and distinct cuisines merged into a unified culinary heritage.

One of the traditional dishes included in the book. (Photo courtesy of Arkas Art)

"I am very happy to introduce and present the first taste of this book at Arkas Arcademia, located inside Matthews Mansion. Both heroines of the book lived in Pagy Mansion, located across from this mansion. They were guests in this garden, where they enjoyed meals and engaged in conversations," said the book's author, gastronomy expert Sırma Güven.

"The book 'From Mother to Daughter' is a long journey that witnesses the convergence of the Alliotti family from the Tuscany region of Italy, the Pagy family from Marseille and the Arkas family from the Adriatic coast in Izmir, at Pagy Mansion in Bornova, where an Izmir cuisine story unfolds. I hope the book 'From Mother to Daughter' serves as a reference for young people studying Izmir's culinary culture and as a small gift to future happy tables. I wish for the written memories and recipes to live on forever in the meals of future generations of the family," she added.

Chef Aylin Yazıcıoğlu meticulously adapts selected recipes from the original recipe books to suit modern measurements and tastes while staying faithful to their essence. From the French-written recipes to the handwritten notes and dishes named after neighbors and friends, "From Mother to Daughter" weaves a tapestry of memories and experiences. It is a cherished legacy passed down from the women of the Arkas family to future generations.

The book launch took place at Arkas Arcademia Mattheys Mansion, where the first delightful tasting experience was prepared under the interpretation of chef Osman Sezener. Family members, including Lucien Arkas, Aurette Arcas and Wanda Costopoulous, gathered to celebrate the occasion.

During the event, Bernard Arkas, vice chairperson of Arkas Holding, expressed the motivation behind the book and said: "I wanted the women in my family not to be forgotten and to be remembered for all their experiences and contributions. This book will be a testament to our future generations, a memorial that exists outside our memories. We see and read about the men who shaped our business in every office with their pictures and names because their involvement in business and social life required such sharing. With this book, we proclaim that Arkas women also have a 'name.'"

"From Mother to Daughter" is more than just a cookbook or a collection of memories. It offers an intimate look into the history and culture of Levantine families in Izmir over two centuries. The values that make Izmir what it is today – respect for different cultures, coexistence, tolerance, and freedom – form the essence of this book.