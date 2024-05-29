Gastroshow, organized in collaboration between Turkuvaz Media Group and the Gastronomy Tourism Association, starts on Thursday, May 30 with the participation of Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the minister of culture and tourism of the Republic of Türkiye.

The two-day summit, which will be held at the Turkuvaz Media Center, will explore topics ranging from Turkish gastronomy to international cuisines, modern Turkish cuisine, street flavors, healthy eating, gastronomic tourism and culinary arts.

The event brings together experts knowledgeable in culinary culture, kitchen arts, sustainable agriculture, food waste, the local food movement, and more to explore and interpret the world of gastronomy.

The opening panel of the day, titled "Gastronomy Tourism Worldwide and Türkiye's Strength," moderated by professor Dr. Emre Alkin, will feature speakers including Tahir Amiraslanov, president of the Azerbaijan Gastronomy and Chefs Federation, Igor Bukharov, president of the Russian Restaurants and Hoteliers Federation, and Erik Wolf, president of the World Gastronomy Association.

Following the opening panel, the speakers of the special session will be Gürkan Boztepe, president of the Gastronomy Tourism Association, and chef Somer Sivrioğlu.