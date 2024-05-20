The GASTROSHOW congress in Türkiye, hailed as Europe's largest gastronomy tourism event and the second-largest globally, will take place with the participation of Türkiye's best brands and more than 50 prestigious speakers, spanning two days and eight sessions.

The GASTROSHOW, which has been organized for many years all around the world with the support of the Ministry of Trade to the Gastronomy Tourism Association (GTD), will make headlines with the Istanbul meeting to be held on May 30-31. Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and sponsored by Turkuvaz Media, the event will be held at the Turkuvaz Media Center Congress Hall.

Previous editions of the event have been held in Dubai, New York, Romania and Ukraine. This year in Istanbul, it will be attended by Erik Wolf, the president of the World Gastronomy Association, and world-renowned author Chantal Cooke.

On the first day of the event, the opening speeches of the session will be delivered by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the president of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia, Igor Bukharov, Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) President Nail Olpak, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and Topkapı University Rector Emre Alkin, while famous chefs Somer Sivrioğlu, Murat Bozok, Cüneyt Asan and Umut Karakuş will accompany the later sessions on modern Turkish cuisine.

In the session on healthy eating, Demet Sabancı, Ilhan Koçulu, Sema Soykan and Vehbi Varlık will participate as speakers. On the second day's session, the GASTROSHOW will continue with artist Tamer Levent, former Tourism Minister Bülent Akarcalı and actor Hakan Meriçliler discussing art and gastronomy.

The GTD is the foremost association representing Türkiye in the field of gastronomy, both nationally and internationally, aiming to ensure that Turkish cuisine achieves the recognition it deserves worldwide.