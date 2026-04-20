In recent years, increasing global tensions, uncertainties in living conditions and social challenges have begun to affect individuals’ mental health, leading to what is being called “news-induced depression” and “news-induced anxiety.” Clinical Psychologist Cansu Kaya, from Medicine Çamlıca Hospital, noted that this process can deepen without being noticed, potentially resulting in chronic stress, hopelessness and emotional exhaustion.

Explaining that the human brain is evolutionarily designed to detect threats, Kaya said: “This mechanism, known in psychology as the ‘fight or flight’ response, is constantly triggered in the modern world not only by physical threats, but also by abstract stressors such as crises affecting living conditions, wars and social polarization.” She stated that the constantly changing news agenda strengthens the brain’s tendency to interpret uncertainty as danger. “Being exposed to events that a person cannot directly influence increases the feeling of loss of control, which can lead to a situation similar to learned helplessness,” Kaya explained.

Major carrier of stress: Social media

Pointing out that social media plays a significant role in spreading stress, Kaya said that continuous news streams and crisis-focused content increase individuals’ mental burden. She added: “The habit known as doomscrolling causes people to be constantly exposed to negative news. Algorithms repeatedly showing similar content and the effect of emotional contagion can lead us to perceive the world as more dangerous and hopeless than it actually is.”

Kaya emphasized that news-induced depression can have not only individual but also social consequences. Over time, this condition may lead to emotional numbness, withdrawal from social events, increased anger and social polarization. In some individuals, this process may overlap with burnout and clinical depression.

Stay resilient, not desensitized

Stating that it is possible to cope with news-induced stress, Kaya offered the following: “Limit daily news consumption, focus on areas of personal control, pay attention to sleep, nutrition, and physical activity, strengthen social connections, maintain digital hygiene in social media use."

Kaya concluded by saying: “The goal is not to completely disconnect from the news, but to be able to protect mental health while staying informed. In other words, not to become desensitized, but to remain resilient.”