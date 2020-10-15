Two medical studies have suggested that people with blood type O may be at lower risk of contracting COVID-19.
A Danish study, conducted by 11 researchers based on the information of 473,654 individuals tested for COVID-19, found that those in blood group O were associated with a decreased risk of coronavirus infection.
"We demonstrate that blood group O is significantly associated with reduced susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection," said the study published Wednesday on Blood Advances, a peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Society of Hematology.
The research indicated that individuals with blood types A, B and AB were also at higher risk of exhibiting thrombosis – the clotting of blood inside a blood vessel – and cardiovascular diseases, which are significant co-occurring conditions among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Similar results were found by a Canadian medical study conducted by 14 researchers based on data collected from intensive care unit patients in six metropolitan Vancouver hospitals.
"COVID-19 patients with blood group A or AB appear to exhibit a greater disease severity than patients with blood group O or B," found the study, which was published in the same journal, adding that individuals with blood group O were reported to be "less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection."
The study also noted that COVID-19 patients of blood group A or AB had a higher risk of requiring mechanical ventilation and longer duration in intensive care, compared to those with blood group O or B.
While 84% of patients with blood groups A or AB required mechanical ventilation in SARS-CoV-2 infection, that level was 61% for patients with blood types O or B, according to the research.
The median length of stay in intensive care units was 13.5 days for patients with A or AB blood types, while it was only nine days for patients with O or B blood types, the study found.
Previously, a research carried out by the DNA genetic testing company, 23andMe, on over 750,000 participants, suggested the same results. According to the study, those who had Type O blood, which included high-risk front-line health care workers, were about 13% to 26% less likely to contract the virus after being exposed to it – less than any other blood group. The same group was also 9% to 18% less likely to test positive for COVID-19 if they did get infected.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the world stood around 38.5 million and deaths close to 1.1 million on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.