As Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, many are rethinking what and how they eat to stay energized during long fasting hours.

Nutrition experts say a balanced approach to sahur and iftar – focusing on whole foods, hydration and mindful portions – can help fasters maintain health, productivity and well-being throughout the month.

Nazima Qureshi, a dietitian and co-author of "The Healthy Ramadan Guide," told Anadolu Agency (AA) that while fasting can be challenging, especially with diverse cultural food traditions, a few strategies can help people stay energized and productive.

"You want to be able to open your fast at this communal time ... so still incorporate your cultural food, but be mindful of what you’re putting on your plate,” she said.

Coffee, processed foods

Qureshi noted that modern lifestyles, including increased coffee consumption and reliance on processed foods, are affecting fasting experiences in recent years.

"Caffeine is a big question mark when it comes to Ramadan,” she said, suggesting that coffee can be consumed at sahur if the predawn meal is late enough, but should be avoided in the evening due to its negative impact on sleep quality.

Processed foods, she warned, are high in calories but low in nutrients, which can leave people feeling tired during the day despite eating large quantities.

"You end up increasing your calories significantly, but not the nutrition. That’s what results in lower energy throughout the fast,” said the Canada-based author.

Ideal Ramadan plate

For sahur, Qureshi advised avoiding simple carbohydrates such as white bread or sugary cereals, which cause blood sugar spikes followed by crashes.

Instead, she recommended whole grains, paired with protein and healthy fats to sustain energy levels.

Qureshi said an ideal sahur meal should include carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats and sufficient hydration.

Examples include eggs with whole-grain toast and vegetables, or oats with yogurt and berries, along with 500 to 700 milliliters of water.

At iftar, she advised against breaking the fast with fried foods, and instead recommended dates, water and fruit first, followed by a balanced meal.

"When you’re feeling extremely hungry, you don’t realize how much you consume. Having it (fried foods) a little bit later after prayer will help you have a more balanced meal,” she said.

She also encouraged incorporating traditional foods while maintaining balance.

"Choose what carb you want to have that night and pair it with protein like chicken or kebabs,” she said, adding that vegetables are often missing from iftar tables and recommended salads or stir-fried options.

Managing dizziness, fatigue

According to Qureshi, symptoms such as dizziness, headaches and weakness often stem from poor hydration and eating habits during non-fasting hours.

"When someone’s experiencing negative symptoms, it’s often due to what they’re doing in that non-fasting window ... likely not drinking enough water,” she said.

She added that heavy or sugary late-night foods can reduce energy the next day.

"If it’s too high in fat, or fried food, or sugary, you’re going to feel a lot more drained,” she said, recommending lighter snacks such as fruit, yogurt or smoothies.