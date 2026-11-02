Lung cancer can develop without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, leading many patients to seek medical attention only after symptoms appear, according to professor Dr. Tunç Laçin, a thoracic surgeon at Liv Hospital Ulus. He stressed that feeling healthy does not necessarily mean the lungs are free of disease, particularly for people with a long history of smoking.

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Its ability to progress without causing obvious symptoms in the early stages can delay diagnosis.

Speaking as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, Laçin emphasized the importance of early detection, regular health assessments and advances in surgical treatment, particularly for people with a history of smoking.

Silent progression

Laçin noted that lung cancer can develop silently in its early stages, with many patients seeking medical attention only after symptoms emerge.

"Tumors that develop in lung tissue may not cause noticeable symptoms at first. Feeling healthy, therefore, does not necessarily mean there is nothing wrong with your lungs,” he said. “When lung cancer is detected at an early stage, surgery can become a treatment option for more patients.”

Persistent coughs

Laçin said symptoms such as a persistent or worsening cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, unexplained weight loss and ongoing fatigue can be associated with lung cancer, although they do not necessarily indicate the disease. He cautioned that people, particularly those at high risk, should not dismiss such symptoms as smoking-related problems or seasonal illnesses and delay seeking medical attention. "A cough that does not go away or gradually worsens" should not be ignored, he said.

While smoking remains the leading preventable risk factor for lung cancer, Laçin noted that the disease can also affect people who have never smoked. He noted that exposure to secondhand smoke, air pollution, asbestos and certain workplace chemicals can also increase the risk.

He advised people with a family history of the disease to discuss their individual risk with their doctors, adding that quitting smoking remains one of the most important steps toward protecting lung health at any age. "Smoking significantly increases the risk of lung cancer," he said.

CT scans for early detection

Highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, Laçin said low-dose computed tomography (CT) screening can help detect lung cancer before symptoms develop in certain high-risk groups.

"International screening guidelines may recommend annual low-dose CT scans for people at high risk based on their age and smoking history,” he said. “However, routinely undergoing CT scans is not the right approach for everyone. The decision to screen should be made in consultation with a doctor, taking into account a person's age, smoking history, overall health and individual risk factors.”

Laçin said treatment options depend on the stage of lung cancer and the patient's overall health, noting that minimally invasive techniques have made surgery a viable option for more suitable patients. Procedures such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robotic surgery allow surgeons to operate through small incisions rather than large cuts, potentially reducing postoperative pain, shortening hospital stays and helping patients return to their daily routines sooner. However, he stressed that the choice of surgical technique must be tailored to each patient's condition and the characteristics of the tumor. "Surgery is an important treatment option, particularly for patients diagnosed at an early stage," he said.

Emphasizing that raising awareness about lung cancer involves more than simply recognizing its symptoms, Laçin urged people to take preventive measures and seek medical advice when necessary.

"One of the most important ways to protect against lung cancer is to avoid tobacco products,” he said. “People in high-risk groups should also be aware of screening options and seek medical evaluation without delay if they experience suspicious symptoms.”

Laçin noted that a lung cancer diagnosis does not mean every patient will follow the same course of treatment, adding that early detection can open the door to a wider range of options, including surgery. He expressed hope that Lung Cancer Awareness Month would help raise public awareness about lung health.