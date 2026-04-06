People in high-risk groups, including certain older age brackets and individuals with chronic illnesses, should receive the flu vaccine, a Turkish expert said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Hasan Öksüzoğlu, a faculty member in the Department of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology at Kastamonu University’s Faculty of Medicine, highlighted the increase in flu-related illnesses during the winter and spring months.

“The flu is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus," Öksüzoğlu said. “It affects 250 to 300 million people worldwide each year and leads to 250,000 to 500,000 deaths annually. Fortunately, this disease is largely preventable through vaccination."

How flu spreads

He added that the flu spreads via droplets. “When a person coughs or sneezes, millions of virus-containing droplets are released into the air. These droplets can infect others through the eyes, mouth, nose or other mucous membranes."

"Since influenza is transmitted through the respiratory tract, it is essential to cover our mouths when coughing or sneezing. People with the flu should use a tissue or the inside of their elbow to prevent spreading the virus. Avoiding contact with our hands is also important, as hands can easily transfer the virus to surfaces and other people," Öksüzoğlu said.

Recognizing flu

According to the expert, flu symptoms can be distinguished from other mild respiratory infections by their severity. “Signs include a sudden onset of fever, high temperature, muscle and joint pain and cough. The most notable difference is the intense muscle and joint pain that accompanies the flu," he said.

Who is most at risk?

Öksüzoğlu stressed that while influenza can affect all age groups, certain populations face a higher risk. “People over 50, children under 5 and individuals with chronic conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease, liver failure, cancer, or immune deficiencies are particularly vulnerable," he said.

Preventive measures include frequent handwashing, healthy nutrition, dressing appropriately for the season, maintaining personal hygiene and most importantly, vaccination for those in high-risk groups.

Öksüzoğlu recommended receiving the flu shot by October. “Pregnant women, children aged 6 months to 5 years, adults over 50 and patients with chronic illnesses – especially chronic lung or kidney disease, immune deficiencies and cancer – should definitely be vaccinated," he added.