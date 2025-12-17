The global beauty world is entering 2025 with a surprisingly cool twist. Inspired by winter’s natural glow, TikTok and Instagram have helped turn the “cold girl" aesthetics into one of the year’s most influential trends – a look defined by rosy cheeks, dewy textures and a fresh-from-the-cold radiance.

The "cold girl" aesthetics primarily reflects the desire to look more vibrant, energetic and fresh in winter. The slight cold flush, shiny finish, and subtle “frost glow” have been shared millions of times on social media – a sign of how much this look is in tune with the times. At the same time, cold techniques and innovative home devices are gaining popularity, making the aesthetic achievable all year round

This includes ice therapy, which went viral this year. Frozen massage rollers, ice globes, and chilled skincare products are said to reduce swelling, stimulate blood circulation, and tighten the face before applying makeup. These short, invigorating rituals have become an integral part of winter skincare and optimally prepare the skin for the typical cold-girl glow.

However, the most striking trend of the year is red light therapy. Red light in the range of about 600 to 700 nanometers penetrates deeper layers of the skin and stimulates fibroblasts – the cells responsible for the production of collagen and elastin. Clinical studies show that regular use can improve microcirculation, gently smooth fine lines, and promote a visibly refreshed complexion. Especially in winter, when cold and dry air make the skin look dull, red light acts as a balancing, revitalizing element. However, dermatologists emphasize that red light does not work miracles – it takes effect slowly but steadily, and only in combination with regular use and high-quality devices.

LED masks

LED masks have transformed professional applications, once only seen in clinics, into a daily beauty routine. Emitting light at different wavelengths, these masks create different effects on the skin depending on their color: Blue light targets acne bacteria, red light supports collagen production, while green and purple lights are used to calm and brighten skin tone. As a result, LED masks have become the trendiest step in daily home care, giving it a “futuristic” feel.

Scientific research shows that regular use of LED masks provides slight softening of superficial wrinkles, smoothing of skin texture, and improvement in skin tone evenness. In clinical studies conducted on middle-aged individuals, it was observed that a few weeks of regular application created a noticeable yet natural improvement in fine lines. However, experts emphasize that home-use versions of LED masks do not affect deep tissue and offer more of a “superficial renewal.” In other words, expectations should be realistic: LED masks are a scientifically-based skincare method that quickly revitalizes the skin and, when used regularly, provides a mild but steady improvement.

LED mask use is also gaining popularity during winter months for two reasons: First, it can soothe the skin barrier, which tends to become more sensitive due to the cold. Second, when used with moisturizing serums, it can enhance the skin's ability to absorb the products better. However, all experts agree on one warning: When selecting a device, wavelength information should be transparent, safety certifications should be available, and the application time should not be exceeded. LED masks are effective and safe when used properly; when used randomly, their effectiveness diminishes.

Another winter trend making the rounds in 2025 is skin flooding. In contrast to the minimalist skincare approach of recent years, this trend focuses on layering: essences, hyaluronic acid, hydrating fluids, and barrier-strengthening creams are applied in several light layers. The aim is to “flood” the skin with moisture like a sponge – an ideal method for compensating for cold weather and dry heated air. The result is a plump, calmer skin texture and a more flawless finish under makeup.

The Nordic beauty philosophy is also gaining global attention. Inspired by Scandinavian skincare routines, it focuses on simple, natural formulas and products that are specially designed for extreme weather conditions. Rich barrier creams, oil-based cleansers, and minimalist but highly effective formulations – all of this reflects the “snow-proof skincare” that people in cold climates have been using for decades. This approach fits perfectly with the reduced, clean look of the "cold girl" aesthetics.

What unites all these trends is the new definition of winter beauty: it is no longer a necessary evil, but a mood – a consciously celebrated ritual. Ice therapies, red light, LED glow, multi-layered hydration, and Nordic clarity merge into an aesthetic that can be summarized as follows in 2025:

Cold is no longer just a weather condition – it is a look, an attitude, and a moment of self-care.