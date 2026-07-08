Symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and difficulty concentrating may be linked to fluid loss and could indicate dehydration, according to professor Rauf Onur Ek, head of the Department of Physiology at Biruni University Faculty of Medicine.

In a statement released by Biruni University Faculty of Medicine, Ek highlighted that increased sweating during hot weather can cause the body to lose water and electrolytes, increasing the risk of dehydration.

Ek said that headaches, weakness, dizziness, and difficulty paying attention may be early warning signs of dehydration. He noted that these symptoms are often overlooked because they are commonly attributed to hot weather or general tiredness.

As temperatures rise, fluid loss through sweating increases, and dehydration can gradually develop without being immediately recognized, Ek said. He explained that dehydration does not only appear through obvious signs such as dry mouth or intense thirst.

“Symptoms such as headaches, weakness, fatigue, dizziness and difficulty concentrating may be related to fluid loss,” Ek said. “Especially during hot weather, these complaints should not be dismissed by saying, ‘It is because the weather is hot and I am tired.’”

Ek advised people not to wait until they feel thirsty before drinking water. He explained that thirst is an important physiological mechanism that helps maintain the body’s fluid balance, but it may not occur with the same intensity or at the same time for everyone. He added that older adults may experience a weaker sense of thirst, which can increase their risk of dehydration.

The expert said several signs can help people monitor their hydration levels in daily life. Dry mouth, decreased urine output, darker urine, dizziness, and significant fatigue should be considered possible indicators of fluid loss.

“If dehydration progresses, more serious symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, confusion, severe weakness and changes in consciousness may occur,” Ek said.

Ek explained that the body uses sweating as a mechanism to regulate temperature during hot weather. When fluids lost through sweating are not adequately replaced, the body’s circulation and temperature regulation systems can become more strained.

He emphasized that children, older adults, and people who spend long periods working in hot environments should take extra precautions.

“Water consumption should be maintained at regular intervals during hot weather,” Ek said. “When symptoms such as headaches, weakness and dizziness appear, the signals from the body should be taken seriously. In cases involving changes in consciousness, fainting, or an inability to consume fluids, medical assistance should be sought without delay.”

Ek also advised people with heart or kidney conditions who have been instructed to limit fluid intake to follow their doctors’ recommendations when managing their daily fluid consumption.