Dehydration, heat exhaustion and even worse, heat stroke are the newest health concerns this summer as temperatures soar to unexpected heights, leaving us on unfamiliar ground on how to stay protected.

All three of these conditions are heat-related and prevent the body from properly regulating its temperature in hot weather.

Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluids than it takes in. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, from feeling thirsty and having a headache to being tired, dizzy and lightheaded. It can be caused by not drinking enough fluids, excessive sweating, or conditions like diarrhea and vomiting.

Severe dehydration leads to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be life-threatening situations.

If heat exhaustion sets in, quickly move to a cool place, drink fluids, rest and cool the body with fans or cool towels.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency and the most severe form of heat-related illness. It occurs when the body's temperature regulation fails and body temperature rises to a critical level (often above 104 degrees Fahrenheit or 40 degrees Celsius).

Heat stroke requires immediate medical attention and can cause damage to the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. Heat stroke is a medical emergency requiring rapid medical intervention to immediately lower body temperature by cooling with ice packs or immersion to prevent any organ damage.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a rapid and strong pulse, a throbbing headache, confusion, agitation or slurred speech, and even loss of consciousness.

Preventing these conditions involves staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to extreme heat, wearing appropriate clothing and seeking shade or cool environments during hot weather.

Signs of dehydration

Dehydration can occur when your body loses more fluids than it takes in, thus feeling thirsty is one of the first signs of dehydration.

Your mouth and lips may feel dry or sticky. Darker urine or less frequent than usual can both be common signs that you need more fluids.

Feeling unusually tired or lethargic, or feeling dizzy, especially when standing up and headaches and migraines can all be symptoms, as well.

An increased heart rate and breathing rate, an elevated body temperature and a drop in blood pressure are all signs to take the symptoms more seriously.

The fact that confusion and irritability as in having difficulty thinking clearly and feeling unusually irritable are some of the other symptoms to look for, making it challenging to decipher what is just normal everyday life or additionally difficult due to heat levels.

Prevention and treatment

Dehydration is dangerous because it disrupts the balance of essential fluids and electrolytes in your body, which can lead to a range of serious health problems.

Water is essential for various bodily functions, including digestion, circulation, temperature regulation and the transportation of nutrients. Dehydration impairs these functions, leading to decreased physical and mental performance.

The loss of electrolytes can cause cardiovascular strain and even heart arrhythmias.

Dehydration reduces the volume of blood in your body, which can lower blood pressure and reduce blood flow to vital organs. This can cause dizziness, fainting and in severe cases, shock, a life-threatening condition.

Stay properly hydrated

Drink nearly double the amount of water you would normally amid excessively high temperatures. This usually calculates to roughly 3 liters of water a day.

Keep a 1-liter plastic bottle half-filled with water in the freezer. This way you can fill it up on the go to ensure you have a bottle of ice cold water with you.

Replenish your electrolytes by adding sliced fruit or juice such as lemon juice to a glass of mineral water. Or, have an ayran, which is a refreshing blend of watered-down yogurt that provides salt, minerals and nutrients even when you don’t know you need them.

It's also a great idea to eat like a Turk. The Turks innately know how to combat the hot weather by eating the right types of water-based stew-like dishes, light salads and replenishing fruits such as watermelon. Most dishes served up in summer are easier to digest and filled with water in their own right.

Be sure to avoid fried foods. French fries, burgers and many of the comfort food classics are laden with fat and salt, both of which are dehydrating. Likewise, limit caffeine and alcohol, as they can increase fluid loss.

Wearing light, breathable clothing can also help keep you cool and reduce sweating.

Many households in Türkiye will water down their patios, courtyards and even their cars for the evaporative cooling elements it brings.