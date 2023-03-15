Hailing from the United States and Los Angeles no less, and with a family in the United Kingdom, it may be a surprise that from my perspective, Türkiye’s state healthcare system seems much more accessible to the public.

Unfortunately, I have experienced hospitals in the U.S. and Türkiye and regularly hear about the experience in England secondhand. But fortunately, here in Türkiye, the experience is much different. If you know how to use the services to your advantage, I think the healthcare here is in a league of its own. While facilities may appear basic at state level, the services offered are multifold compared to the hotel-like private hospitals here. As a foreigner residing in Türkiye, I have been able to get regular check-ups at a minimal cost. Prescriptions are readily provided and timely filled, and any requested lab work and treatments are available faster and easier than I have experienced abroad.

Having said that, here are some guidelines to make the most of what is available and some tips for newcomers to Türkiye’s state health system, in particular, its local medical centers, starting with the local clinic, aka Aile Sağlık Merkezi or Sağlık Ocağı.

Sağlık Ocağı

Every neighborhood in Türkiye is assigned to a specific Sağlık Merkezi, where anyone with a Turkish citizen or residential identification number, or with an emergency, passport number can visit a local family physician. Dependent on where your official residence is, you are assigned a particular family doctor, which in Turkish is referred to as your Aile Hekimi. This will be your go-to doctor for any fundamental ailment or health concern. If you are in a different region than your official residence, you can also visit a local

Since you can show up to any local clinic at the drop of a hat, it is certainly not a requirement, but it is best to book an appointment with a family physician online or over the phone for efficiency. To do so online, visit MHRS.gov.tr in the “Randevu Al” section or make an appointment over the phone by dialing ALO 182. If you book an appointment online, chances are you won’t have to wait much longer than the allotted time slot.

However, if you show up early, you'll have to wait your turn. Most clinics have computers where you enter your details and they assign you a physician. You can also identify your assigned physician with the help of screens displayed outside each physician's door. Remember that there is also a preference list in Türkiye, so regardless of the order in line, some patients, such as the elderly and children, are given precedence over others.

In some remote regions, family practitioners also pay weekly visits to villages to check up on those who are less mobile or do not have easy access to the local health clinic. Here, the neighborhood has a designated location where the doctor pays a visit at specific hours on a particular weekday.

Your family medical clinic

You can go to the family doctor for any essential or immediate concern. However, if your ailment is more severe and requires emergency care, you may be redirected to the local state hospital. Consider the family practitioner as your first step in getting treatment, such as if you have a cold or need a prescription, injection, or essential wound dressing assistance. While family practitioners can prescribe medicine, you may be advised to see a specialist for specific medications sometimes.

A lesser-known fact is that you can get blood tests and several other laboratory tests at local clinics. This includes the basic blood tests for thyroid, blood sugar levels and vitamins and minerals.

While the morning hours are the busiest for doctors’ appointments, it is best to schedule your appointment early if you suspect you might need lab work done, such as blood tests. The doctor must prescribe the tests before you can have the blood work and lab tests done. Most clinics do not have in-house laboratories, so the tests are taken to the nearest state facility. As a result, most facilities only do laboratory tests in the early morning hours and certainly before noon.

Sometimes the results from lab work will come out in the afternoon on the same day, while at some centers, you may have to wait a day. In either case, your family practitioner will most likely request that you return when the results have been released to go over the next treatment step. Besides, results are also updated to the medical records available on E-Devlet if you have an account.

If your doctor prescribes medication, they will give you a code to present to the pharmacy to fill your prescription. Whether you have state insurance or not, you may be asked to compensate for a co-pay on the medication prescribed.

Many local health clinics also have campaigns where specialists will come to provide free testing for other ailments and check-ups, such as offering mammograms and other screenings.

The doctors and nurses are friendly; if you often go enough, they will probably remember you by name. Most times here in Türkiye, people have incredible memories regarding customers and patients. Family practitioners and even pharmacists can become familiar with their patients quickly, contributing to a visit to the clinic becoming somewhat of a pleasant experience.