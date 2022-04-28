There are at least 151 cases of salmonella infections linked to the consumption of Kinder chocolate products in at least 11 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated, as more and more countries scrutinize their Kinder products.

The organization said in a statement that bacteria with the same genetic structure as salmonella that infects the human body was detected in some tankers containing raw materials at the Kinder factory in Arlon, Belgium during inspections in December 2021 and January of this year.

It was noted that the necessary hygiene measures were taken at the factory and the salmonella test on the products was negative and the Kinder products produced at the factory in Arlon were distributed to Europe and the rest of the world.

As of April 25, 151 salmonella cases suspected to be linked to Kinder products were detected worldwide, with 65 of these in England, 26 in Belgium, 25 in France, 10 in Germany, 15 in Ireland, four in Sweden and two in the Netherlands.

One case each was reported in Luxembourg, Norway, Spain and the United States.

It announced that 89% of the cases were among children under the age of 10 and severe symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and bloody diarrhea were observed in 21 cases.

It noted that there was no loss of life due to Salmonella infection.

Earlier, Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry had partially recalled Schoko Bons, a chocolate product of the Kinder brand. The recall involved two shipments of the small chocolate eggs and only involved those with the expiration date of July 8, 2022, and July 15, 2022.

The ministry said in a statement that salmonella had not been found in Kinder products in Turkey so far and that they were monitoring the process meticulously and running necessary inspections of imported products. The ministry said the recall was ordered after an "update on the situation in Europe" by European Union.

The ministry and Ferrero Turkey, which imports chocolate-covered plastic eggs, had earlier announced that there was no risk in imports from Europe so far, but the products would be subject to tight inspection.