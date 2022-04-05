A salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs is believed to have infected 63 people, mostly young children, in the United Kingdom.

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of the eggs as a precaution, while investigations continue into the link, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.

More cases have reportedly been recorded in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. The eggs are made in Belgium.

No deaths have been reported in Britain, but most cases involve children aged 5 and under.

In an alert, the FSA said the recall is due to a "potential link to a salmonella outbreak."

The products affected are the 20-gram eggs or the three-pack of eggs, all with a best-before date between July 11, 2022, and Oct. 7, 2022.

Ferrero has recalled the products, and people are being advised not to eat them.

The FSA said the eggs were all manufactured at the same factory, and other Ferrero products are not thought to be affected.

Investigations so far have been led by the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve within a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.