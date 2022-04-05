The new COVID-19 variant "XE" has caused alarm in the United Kingdom after the delta and omicron nightmares.

The COVID-19 epidemic continues even though many countries have started to return to normal. Omicron XE, the new mutation of the omicron variant, has been concentrated in the U.K. and Thailand. Early estimates show that it can multiply 10% faster than the BA.2 variant according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The U.K Health Security Agency reported that XE is a particular cause for concern due to its high transmissibility rate, noting a 9.8% increase in cases.

Experts say the XE variant is a mutation of omicron's BA.1 and BA.2 variants, meaning it is a "recombinant" of two other viral sources.