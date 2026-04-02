Coffee, one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide, is becoming increasingly popular among young people. Duygu Ersan Demirci, an expert from Mehmet Akif Ersoy Chest, Heart and Vascular Surgery Training and Research Hospital, warned that drinking four or more cups a day can trigger negative effects related to caffeine.

“High consumption can lead to increased heart rate, sudden spikes in blood pressure and feelings of anxiety,” Demirci said. “New-generation coffee drinks may also contain high amounts of sugar or syrup, which should be taken into account.”

Caffeine’s double-edged effects

Millions of people consume coffee and other caffeinated beverages like tea daily. Experts caution that caffeine can have both positive and negative effects on heart health. Demirci explained that moderate caffeine intake is generally considered safe and may even have protective benefits for cardiac and metabolic health.

“Studies show that while very high doses may increase the risk of heart attacks, moderate consumption in healthy individuals can be protective,” she said. “However, four cups or more per day can bring about adverse effects such as elevated heart rate, irregular rhythms, sudden rises in blood pressure and anxiety. Consuming caffeine in the afternoon may disrupt sleep. Beyond the heart, high doses can impair calcium absorption and contribute to bone loss. Pregnant women are particularly at risk, as excessive intake may lead to premature birth or fetal growth restriction.”

Energy drinks, sugar content

Demirci noted that while tea and coffee are the most common sources of caffeine, energy drinks contain high doses that can negatively affect cardiovascular health. “Even healthy individuals may experience significant arrhythmias, high blood pressure or triggering of heart attacks after consuming energy drinks,” she said.

She also highlighted that new-generation coffee drinks often contain high sugar and syrup levels. “The negative effects of excessive sugar intake should be considered,” she said.

Maintaining heart health

For patients with heart conditions, moderate coffee consumption appears safe based on current data. Demirci emphasized that overall cardiovascular health relies on two main factors: healthy nutrition and physical activity. She recommended a Mediterranean-style diet rich in plant-based foods, favoring unsaturated fats over saturated fats, minimizing processed meats and including at least one serving of fish per week.

Other critical measures include limiting salt, sugar, and alcohol intake, quitting smoking and managing mental health and stress.

“Heart health is a holistic concern,” she said. “Lifestyle habits – from diet and exercise to stress management – play a major role in maintaining a healthy heart.”