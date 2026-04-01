Turkish coffee, recently recognized by the European Union as a “traditional product,” is gaining wider international recognition, experts say.

Semih Yıldırım, founder of the Coffee Museum in Karabük's Safranbolu, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkish coffee is increasingly being recognized not just as a beverage but as a significant cultural asset.

Speaking about the EU designation, achieved under the leadership of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), Yıldırım said, “Turkish coffee continues to grow in importance thanks to its global recognition.”

He noted that Turkish coffee is an Ottoman tradition. “Even so, it occupied only a small place in the market. Recently, with such initiatives gaining visibility internationally, introducing Turkish coffee to both domestic and foreign visitors has continued to attract interest. Institutions like TOBB taking ownership of Turkish coffee makes us very happy,” he said.

Yıldırım highlighted the economic significance of coffee. “Along with water, it is the most consumed beverage in the world. Therefore, the economic contributions it brings are also very important. Türkiye holds a significant position in global coffee consumption.”

Promoting Turkish coffee

He added that Turkish coffee supports various related industries. “Our coffee cups, the trays we serve it on and accompanying products like Turkish delight and other sweets, along with sherbet and water served alongside in their glasses, all represent multiple sectors. Raising its international profile could increase consumption globally and bring significant economic benefits.

“Turkish coffee is a cultural value in the beverage world. We should not see it merely as a drink. We consider it our duty to share this important cultural asset with the world.”

Yıldırım said visitors from many countries come to see Safranbolu and the museum. “We tell our guests about Turkish coffee, and we receive very positive feedback about the museum when they return to their countries. In this way, we are trying to add value to Turkish coffee.”