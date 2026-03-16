Elif Pala Gün, a specialist at the Erzincan Provincial Health Directorate’s Healthy Life Center Smoking Cessation Clinic, says going a full day without smoking during Ramadan strengthens a person’s resolve and offers a valuable opportunity to quit.

The clinic provides free support to smokers seeking to break their addiction, using evidence-based treatments to help them take steps toward a healthier life.

In 2025, 747 people visited the clinic, including 606 first-time patients. In the first two months of this year alone, 84 smokers sought assistance. Experts note that Ramadan is a particularly effective time for those aiming to quit.

“Use of tobacco products is closely linked to lung disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease and many other chronic conditions,” Gün told Anadolu Agency (AA). “It is valuable to quit at any age and treatment is possible today. According to our records, 80 patients successfully quit smoking last year, but the actual number is likely higher because many patients do not return for follow-ups.”

Tailored treatments

Gün said many patients view Ramadan as a natural opportunity to quit. “During the long hours of fasting, people tolerate going without cigarettes and many want to continue afterward. That’s why our patient numbers rise before Ramadan. Patients come in asking, ‘I’ve made this decision. What support can I receive?’ For suitable patients, we adjust medication schedules for the Ramadan period, which increases quit rates. Patient numbers drop slightly during Ramadan because medication use is more complex; we currently start with six doses per day.”

Patients who quit or reduce smoking voluntarily during Ramadan often return to the clinic afterward to maintain their progress. “Ramadan positively influences smokers’ determination and self-control,” Gün said. “By going without cigarettes until iftar, people gain confidence to continue afterward. Ramadan is an ideal first step toward quitting. We welcome all patients who want to quit during this holy month to our clinic.”

Success stories

Cengiz Ay, a 53-year-old retired civil servant and 35-year smoking veteran, said Ramadan motivated him to quit. “I came to the Healthy Life Center to apply for help in quitting. The staff provided the necessary medical and technical support. My advice to smokers is to seek help at Healthy Life Centers. We are already in the final week of Ramadan and I believe I will completely rid myself of cigarettes and continue a healthy life afterward,” he said.

Muhammed Aktay, 30, who has smoked for 13 years, also decided to quit during Ramadan. “Ramadan gave me a good opportunity to quit. My life has changed a lot and my quality of life has improved. I recommend this clinic to anyone trying to quit. I stopped on the first day of Ramadan and haven’t smoked since. I hope to completely eliminate smoking from my life by the end of the month,” he said.