Native to the Mediterranean region, the leaves of sage plants have been dried and used both in cooking and medical remedies for centuries. Called "ada çayı" in Turkish, this drink contains the sage plants' high concentrations of vitamins A, C, B-family, K and E, as well as copper, fiber, calcium, iron and magnesium. It is also high in antioxidants and has appetite-boosting properties.

There are so many benefits in one cup of tea, but there are rules that you might want to consider before drinking it.

The best and healthiest way to prepare you sage tea is by brewing. By doing so, the nutritional values of the leaves are better preserved and a more intense sage taste can be obtained.

Keeping the leaves too long in boiled water causes the plant to lose its health benefits and the tea may become bitter. The leaves should not be brewed for more than two minutes, experts suggest.

Two grams of sage will be enough for 200 to 250 milliliters of water.

Sage tea can also reduce stress, alleviate depression, help remove harmful toxins from the body, improve brain functions, fight mouth and gum diseases, protect the digestive system, reduce excessive sweating and relieve symptoms after menopause. It also helps in the treatment of skin blemishes and diseases.

However, drinking too much sage tea can also be harmful to your body. Some side effects have been seen from the excessive consumption of the tea. Individuals who are allergic to plants belonging to the Salvia family may have allergic reactions. Although it is known that sage tea may be beneficial to the digestive system, for people who have health issues like nausea, drinking sage tea may cause a burning sensation and pain in the stomach.

Although side effects vary from person to person, it is considered safe to drink up to three cups of sage tea per day. Sage tea is also not recommended for those who have very low blood pressure, take medication regularly or have diabetics.