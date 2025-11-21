More than 9 million people in Türkiye live with diabetes, but regular physical activity can reduce the risk of developing the disease by up to 58%, according to Alihan Oral, a specialist in internal medicine at Biruni University Medical Faculty Hospital.

In a statement released by the hospital, Oral highlighted that the global prevalence of diabetes has been rising in recent years. Current data show that one in nine adults aged 20 to 79 worldwide has diabetes. By 2050, that figure is expected to rise to one in eight, making diabetes a pressing global public health concern.

“Diabetes is not just a condition of high blood sugar; it is a serious metabolic disease that affects all organ systems,” Oral said. He added that in Türkiye, the number of people living with diabetes has nearly doubled over the past two decades.

Citing data from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Oral emphasized the disease’s deadly impact. “Every six seconds, one person dies from diabetes worldwide. This statistic underscores how insidious and widespread the disease is,” he said.

Prevention

Oral stressed that diabetes is largely preventable. “For adults, regular physical activity can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by up to 58%. For those with prediabetes, walking briskly for at least 150 minutes per week can prevent the disease from progressing. These seemingly simple lifestyle changes can have a major impact on both individual and public health,” he explained.

He also warned that diabetes is increasingly affecting children. “Over the past decade, Type 1 diabetes in children has risen by approximately 35%. Early diagnosis is critical in this age group. Parents should carefully monitor symptoms such as increased thirst, frequent urination and unexplained weight loss,” Oral said.

“Diabetes can progress silently for years, which is why regular health checkups are essential. When detected early and managed properly, the disease can be controlled. However, if left untreated, it can cause irreversible damage to the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves. Everyone at risk should undergo regular screenings,” he added.