Earlier this month, on Dec. 6, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution co-sponsored by India to designate Dec. 21 as World Meditation Day. This historic event marks the beginning of an annual global celebration of this age-old practice, revered for its benefits to both physical and mental health, and overall well-being. To commemorate the occasion, global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead a live World Meditation on Saturday.

The draft resolution, entitled Global Health and Foreign Policy, was proposed jointly by the core group countries, India, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mexico and Andorra, including support from 60 co-sponsors.

To raise awareness about meditation and its benefits, the General Assembly proclaimed Dec. 21 as World Meditation Day, recalling the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health. Meditation is a practice that has been used for thousands of years across various cultures and spiritual traditions. There are many different types of meditation, each with its own focus, techniques and benefits. Here’s an overview of some of the most common and popular types of meditation:

What it is, how to start

Originating in India approximately 4,000 years ago, meditation spread to other regions of the world, eventually becoming an integral part of Buddhism. It is a practice that involves focusing the mind and calming the body to achieve a heightened state of awareness, mental clarity and emotional relaxation. Practiced for thousands of years, meditation serves not only to quiet the mind and reduce stress but also as a tool for cultivating spiritual growth, self-awareness and relaxation.

Meditation: Focus, awareness, relaxation, transcendence

While there are various forms of meditation that come in all sorts of styles, positions and practices, in essence, the key elements of all of these include focus, awareness, relaxation and transcendence. Broken down: This means that the central aspect of most meditation practices is the act of focusing attention. This can be done by concentrating on the breath, sounds or a mantra, sensations in the body or an object or vista. Meditation helps cultivate a heightened state of awareness, where the practitioner observes their thoughts, emotions and sensations without judgment. The goal is to become more aware of the present moment. Typically inducing a deep state of physical and mental relaxation, meditation allows the body to rest while the mind remains alert and calm. This is particularly helpful in reducing stress and anxiety. The ultimate purpose is to transcend ordinary thought patterns to reach a state of pure consciousness and spiritual enlightenment, often described as experiencing a deep connection to oneself or the universe.

Benefits of meditation

The positive effects of meditation on the body and mind are multifold and studies show that a single session can take as little as 10 minutes to have a significant impact. If you are wondering how it helps, it starts with activating the body's relaxation response, which reduces the production of stress hormones like cortisol. Through this process of reducing anxiety and depression, meditation improves overall mood. Practicing it regularly improves attention span and cognitive function while also promoting relaxation, which helps people fall asleep easier and deeper. Studies have shown that meditation can also lower blood pressure, improve heart health and reduce symptoms of chronic pain. Yet perhaps most importantly, meditation encourages introspection and self-reflection, leading to greater awareness of thoughts and behaviors, thus cultivating emotional resilience.

Varieties of practice

While there are various forms of meditation, each with its own techniques and goals, beginners should avoid allowing the wide array of options to complicate the practice. Meditation can range from the complexity of a 10-day Vipassana retreat to the simplicity of Zen meditation, which may involve taking just 10 minutes a day to sit in silence, focusing on posture, breathing and clearing the mind. For reference, some of the most popular types of meditation include:

Mindfulness meditation: This practice involves being fully present in the moment and observing thoughts, sensations and surroundings without judgment.

Concentration meditation: This involves centering attention on a single point of focus, such as the breath, a sound or a candle flame.

Guided meditation: In this practice, an instructor or recorder leads the meditation process.

Loving-kindness meditation: Practitioners focus on sending love and kindness to themselves and others.

Yoga Nidra and Body-scan meditation: These practices involve focusing attention on different parts of the body, releasing tension and promoting relaxation.

Transcendental meditation: This form involves silently repeating a specific mantra, which helps the mind settle into a state of restful alertness and deep inner peace.

Vipassana: One of the more intensive forms of meditation, Vipassana often includes a 10-day vow of silence, as depicted in the film "Eat, Pray, Love."

Simple guide for beginners

Find a quiet space: Select a calm, quiet environment where you won't be disturbed.

Sit comfortably: Sit on a chair, cushion or mat with an upright yet relaxed posture.

Focus on your breath: Begin by taking a few deep breaths to center yourself. Then, allow your breath to return to its natural rhythm, focusing on the sensation of air entering and leaving your body.

Be aware of your thoughts: As thoughts arise, observe them without judgment. Acknowledge them and gently bring your focus back to your breath.

Start small: If you're new to meditation, begin with just a few minutes (five to 10 minutes) and gradually extend the duration over time.

Finish slowly: When you're ready to conclude the session, gradually bring your awareness back to the room. Take a moment to notice how you feel before resuming your daily activities.

Why meditation matters

While there is no doubt that meditation offers benefits to anyone, the primary motivation behind the United Nations' efforts to raise global awareness of the practice can be best understood through the words of U.N. General Assembly Counselor Myriam Oehri. As reported by the News India Times, she introduced the resolution by stating that uplifting consciousness through meditation is the only hope for the survival of the Earth and its people in the face of armed conflict, the climate crisis, rapid technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

If not for yourself, do it for the planet!

The U.N. World Meditation website shares the following: “In times of global challenges, such as armed conflicts, climate crises and rapid technological advancements, meditation offers a powerful means to cultivate peace, unity and compassion. World Meditation Day reminds us of the importance of nurturing human consciousness to address these issues and create harmony within ourselves and our communities. By fostering inner peace through meditation, individuals contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable world for current and future generations.”

To celebrate the inauguration of the United Nations’ World Meditation Day, Indian guru and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, aka Gurudev, will be leading a global meditation event at 5:30 p.m. Turkish time on Saturday.