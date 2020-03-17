People who suspect they have caught the novel coronavirus should not take the popular drug ibuprofen without consulting a doctor, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, pointing to ongoing research into possible negative effects.
WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva press conference that there are no recent studies that link the anti-inflammatory drug with increased mortality rates, but he added that experts are currently investigating the matter.
"We recommend paracetamol, not ibuprofen for self-medicating," Lindmeier said.
The U.N. agency's comments came after leading French health officials warned against using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. This group of pharmaceuticals includes ibuprofen, aspirin and other drugs.
A recent article in the medical journal The Lancet put forward the hypothesis that some drugs, including ibuprofen, might pose a risk for COVID-19 patients who also suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes.
Lindmeier also reported that two WHO staff members have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
Several hundred WHO staffers started working remotely from home Tuesday.
The U.N. health agency no longer invites journalists to its premises to update them on the coronavirus pandemic but broadcasts its briefings on social media.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.