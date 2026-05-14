Eye Health and Diseases Specialist Dr. Şermin Ünal Ipçioğlu stated that using cosmetic products incorrectly and carelessly and not paying attention to hygiene in makeup pose a major risk to eye health.

She explained that careless eye makeup use can lead to many problems, such as allergies, eye infections and skin diseases caused by irritation.

Emphasizing that makeup products should be personal and that products are generally recommended to be used within three to four months after opening, Ipçioğlu said: “Otherwise, bacteria can form. When applying eye makeup, products such as eyeliner and eye pencils should not be applied to the inner part of the eye. Many mistakes are made in cosmetic use. One of them is sharing makeup products with others. If you give your makeup products to someone who has an eye infection, your own eye may become infected. Tester products in stores or shared areas can also pose a threat to your eye health.”

Watch out for expiration dates

Drawing attention to the fact that makeup products, like all cosmetics, have expiration dates.

“Makeup products should be used within a certain time after opening. This period is generally from three to four months, although it may vary depending on the characteristics of the product. Even if the product is not finished, it should be discarded after it expires. Because it has been proven that bacteria grow in almost all makeup products that are used beyond their recommended period,” Ipçioğlu said.

Stating that active and preservative ingredients in makeup products may cause eye allergies in people with sensitive or allergic bodies, Ipçioğlu added: “If you are prone to allergies and have purchased several cosmetic products, you should try them one by one and continue using only those that you are sure do not cause allergies. When applying eyeliner or eye pencil to define the lash line, you should apply it to the outer side of the lashes, not the inner side close to the eye. This is because the inner edge of the lashes contains Meibomian oil glands that contribute to tear production. If these glands become blocked during makeup application, tear quality decreases, and this can cause discomfort, stinging, burning and redness in the eye. It may even lead to infections such as styes on the eyelid. When applying eye makeup products such as mascara, pencil or eyeshadow, the direction of application should always be outward, away from the eye. This reduces the risk of tools such as brushes or pencils poking the cornea, the transparent layer of the eye. If a product stings your eye while applying, you should first rinse thoroughly with plenty of water, and if discomfort persists, you should consult an eye doctor.”