"Hıdırellez," which symbolizes the revival of nature, the fertilization of the soil, relief from troubles and the meeting of the Prophets Hızır (Khidr) and Ilyas (Elijah), has been celebrated in various forms for thousands of years.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Köse, the second president of the Meteorological Engineers Chamber of the Union of Turkish Engineers and Architects Chambers (TMMOB), stated that temporal changes, such as those of the moon, year and seasons, have been celebrated with various ceremonies in many parts of the world from the earliest societies to the present.

People gathered to celebrate Hıdırellez in Edirne, Türkiye, May 5, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Köse explained that in ancient times, when meteorological science did not yet exist, people observed natural events that impacted their lives throughout the year and created their own climatic data. He added that they planned their activities, particularly farming, fishing and other work, based on these observations.

Köse emphasized that significant changes, such as seasonal transitions, were celebrated with ceremonies, rituals and festivals. "In scientific studies, it has been found that while seasonal changes were celebrated with ceremonies in many cultures, the start of various ceremonies for abundance and prosperity coincides with the transition from a hunting culture to an agricultural one," he said.

"Hıdırellez is the door to summer, with seven days of cold winds."

People tie clothes to rose branches and trees for their wishes during Hıdırellez. (Shutterstock Photo)

Recalling some Hıdırellez rituals, such as tying wishes to rose saplings and jumping over a fire, Köse explained the celebration in more detail.

"We can celebrate Hıdırellez with an ease of heart. Although the temperatures are gradually rising, summer has not yet arrived; we are at the beginning of the season. May our Hıdırellez be blessed. As our proverb says, 'Hıdırellez is the door to summer, with seven days of cold winds,' meaning that cold weather could still occur because winter has not fully passed and summer has not yet fully arrived. Today marks the departure of winter, the beginning of summer, and the revival of nature. It is a day that celebrates a transitional period with a series of customs. Hıdırellez is also believed to be the day when the prophets Hızır and Ilyas meet, and it holds great significance in our society as a day when abundance, prosperity and wishes are granted."