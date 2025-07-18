Archaeologists have uncovered a lavish Roman-era villa adorned with colorful frescoes and a unique fish pond in the ancient city of Tripolis in western Türkiye’s Denizli, officials have said.

The newly discovered villa spans roughly 1,500 square meters and features four rooms, two halls, a colonnaded gallery, two fountains, an underground cistern and a 40-square-meter fish pond situated beside a large inner courtyard.

Excavations at Tripolis, located near the Büyük Menderes River in the Yenicekent neighborhood in the Buldan district, have been ongoing for 13 years under the direction of professor Bahadır Duman of Pamukkale University’s archaeology department.

Described as one of the best-preserved ancient cities in western Anatolia, Tripolis has previously yielded a wealth of significant findings, including 1,700-year-old frescoes, a 1,500-year-old church and a 2,000-year-old villa with 12 rooms decorated with colorful wall paintings and geometric motifs on mosaic floors.

Other discoveries include Roman-era grain depots, an ancient marketplace, a board game resembling early versions of backgammon, olive oil workshop remains, a stone-cutting atelier, metal saw fragments, engraved orders, a sewer system, a 200-meter-long trench and a monumental fountain.

But the standout find of the 2025 excavation season, according to Duman, is a villa estimated to be 1,600 years old. “This structure stands out due to its size and architectural richness,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA). “It’s larger than typical residential houses, and the decorative elements used on the walls clearly distinguish it.”

Duman said the villa’s entire interior is adorned with multicolored frescoes, incorporating a palette that ranges from yellow to blue, and brown to red. “The wall decorations emphasize plant motifs and architectural designs,” he said.

The south entrance of the villa features a 20-meter-long and 4-meter-wide colonnaded gallery, in front of which lies the large fish pond. What sets the pond apart, Duman explained, is its construction and purpose.

“This is actually a fish pond, with baked-clay pipes embedded in its inner walls. Some are open, some closed, allowing fish to hide from sunlight or predators,” he said. “We also found numerous marine shells around the structure, suggesting its use for freshwater fish cultivation.”

Duman noted that fish such as carp, catfish and eels were likely raised in the pond and served to guests during large gatherings hosted in the villa.

“During the Roman era, fish ponds were not just for food – they were a status symbol,” he said. “They were often located in or near grand reception halls and used to impress guests. Finding such a sophisticated example inland, far from the sea, makes this discovery especially rare.”

Excavations and restoration efforts at Tripolis continue under Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Heritage for the Future” project, with a team of 40 archaeologists and researchers working at the site.