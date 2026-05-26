Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Olympos, one of the most important settlements of the Lycian civilization, have uncovered a monumental tomb believed to belong to an aristocratic woman, Culture and Tourism Ministry said.

The discovery was made in Olympos, located in the Kumluca district of Antalya, as part of the ministry’s “Heritage for the Future Project,” which supports ongoing excavations aimed at revealing remains from the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods.

Researchers working in the area known as the city’s ancient harbor district found a 10-meter (33-foot) high vaulted burial structure containing a sarcophagus decorated with hunting scenes as well as figures of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory and Eros, the god of love. Archaeologists said the richly decorated tomb belonged to a high-status aristocratic woman.

Although the lower section of the sarcophagus was found broken, experts said they expect to reconstruct the roughly 50 surviving fragments with careful restoration before placing it on public display.

A view of the monumental tomb, Olympos, Antalya, southern Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

3rd monumental tomb identified

Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın, head of the Olympos excavation team and a faculty member at Pamukkale University, said researchers are continuing work in the city’s harbor necropolis, where elite burials were constructed side by side beneath vaulted chambers.

“Two monumental tombs were previously known in Olympos. With our recent work, we have identified a third,” Öztaşkın told the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said the newly discovered structure is a vaulted tomb approximately 10 meters high. Inside, the team uncovered a sarcophagus that, despite damage, is being restored.

Öztaşkın noted that the sarcophagus features an important hunting scene, a motif commonly associated with power and wealth during the Roman period. It is also decorated with imagery of Nike and Eros, along with symbols of immortality. He added that the piece was carved from high-quality marble sourced from the Iscehisar district of Afyonkarahisar in western Türkiye, suggesting it belonged to one of Olympos’ elite families.

Reconstruction effort underway

Öztaşkın emphasized that fragmentary sarcophagi often require painstaking reconstruction.

“Last year, we found two sarcophagi broken into 722 pieces,” he said. “We reassembled them piece by piece and have since put them on display.”

He said the newly discovered sarcophagus is similarly fragmented into about 50 pieces. Once restoration is complete, it will also be exhibited.

Öztaşkın added that monumental tombs provide valuable insight into the people who lived and were buried in Olympos.

“These tombs tell us about burial traditions and daily life practices, while also helping visitors form a connection with the site,” he said. “They are historically significant for us and highly engaging for visitors.”